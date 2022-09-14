Advertiser Disclosure
How Much is Sen. Ron Johnson Worth?

By Michelle Tompkins

Ron Johnson, 67, is an American businessman and politician who has served as the junior senator from Wisconsin since 2011. He is striving to keep his seat from Democrat contender, Mandela Barnes.

Prior to becoming senator, he was CEO of the plastics company Pacur, LLC in Wisconsin. That business made him a millionaire.

While he earns at least $174,000 per year as his senator’s salary, his net worth has grown substantially in recent years.

On his 2020 Senate Financial Disclosure statement, he shows income of over $5,000,000 from Pacur, LLC for interest and capital gains as well as almost a million dollars in “other” income from the company. That same year, he shows income between $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 for the sale of Pacur, LLC.

In addition, for calendar years 2020 and 2021, he shows income from rental properties he owns with his wife between $100,001 – $1,000,000 per year.

Ronald Harold Johnson was born to Jeanette and Dale Johnson on April 8, 1955, in Mankato, Minnesota. He worked a variety of jobs and eventually attained a business and accounting degree from the University of Minnesota in 1977.  

He worked as an accountant for two years before moving to Oshkosh to work with his wife, Jane’s family’s plastics business. Johnson eventually became CEO of the business, and even remained so, after the family sold it in 1987. Ten years later he bought it back and continued working there before moving on to the Senate.

Johnson and his wife have three children and two grandchildren together.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

