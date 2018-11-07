How Much is Ted Cruz Worth?

Ted Cruz, 51, is an American lawyer and politician who has been serving as a Republican senator from Texas since 2013. His 2016 run for president put him on the national stage, where he still wields some influence. His relationship with former President Donald Trump has been tumultuous, but in recent years he has often been categorized as a supporter of the former president.

As of late, Cruz has been vocal in his concerns that President Joe Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan will help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Ted Cruz: Net Worth and Assets

Cruz earns at least $174,000 per year in his role as a U.S. senator — and has earned money from his 2015 book and teaching stints — but his estimated net worth of $4 million is likely enhanced via the station and capabilities of his wife, Heidi Cruz, who is a managing director at Goldman Sachs, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Cruz and his wife listed assets ranging from $2 million to $5 million, according to his most recent financial disclosure, The Texas Tribune reported. The assets include stocks, mutual funds and a loan made to Cruz’s 2012 Senate campaign, which is unlikely to be repaid under federal campaign finance laws.

Ted Cruz: Early Life, Personal Life, and Career

Rafael Edward Cruz was born to Eleanor and Rafael Cruz in Calgary, Alberta, on Dec. 22, 1970. His mother was from Delaware and his father was born in Cuba. The family moved to Texas in 1974. When he was 13 years old, he began going by “Ted,” largely in response to childhood bullying.

After graduating at the top of his class from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Cruz clerked for two judges, including for Chief Justice William Rehnquist of the U.S. Supreme Court.

He spent a year working in a law firm before returning to politics. In 1999, he worked on the George W. Bush presidential campaign and worked as an associate deputy attorney general in the United States Department of Justice after President Bush won the election. He served as solicitor general of Texas from 2003 to 2008.

He met his wife-to-be — Heidi Nelson, an investment banker — during the George W. Bush campaign of 2000. The pair were married in 2001 and have two daughters together.

Sean Dennison contributed to a former version of this report.

