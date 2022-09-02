How Much is Tim Ryan Worth?

Tim Ryan, 49, is an American politician who has been the Democratic congressman from Ohio’s 13th district since 2013. He is currently running as the Democratic candidate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate election of 2022 against Republican candidate J.D. Vance. He served as the congressman for the 19th district of Ohio from 2003-2012, but he moved when his district changed.

He is currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the House Manufacturing Caucus.

Ryan earns at least $174,000 in annual salary as a member of Congress, and received $175,000 for his second book, titled “The Real Food Revolution.” His net worth was estimated at $283,004 in 2015, according to OpenSecrets, but had dipped into the negative (-$1,997) by 2018 per the same source. A Cleveland.com report placed him in an even more precarious financial situation in 2021, holding between $85,000 to $276,000 in assets but between $380,000 to $800,000 in debt.

He announced his run for the presidency in April 2019, but withdrew in October of that year after polling did not support a continuation of his bid.

Early Life and Career

Timothy John Ryan was born in Niles, Ohio, to Rochelle Maria and Allen Ryan on July 16, 1973. He was a star quarterback in high school and college (Youngstown State University), but a knee injury dashed his gridiron dreams — he later transferred to, and graduated from, Bowling Green University in 1995. He earned his law degree from Franklin Pierce Law Center in 2000.

While in law school, he served as a congressional aide in the U.S. House of Representatives. He briefly served in the Ohio state Senate before being elected to Congress.

He married Andrea Zetts in 2013 and they have one child together; he is stepfather to her two children from a previous relationship.

