How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 43 More of the Wealthiest Golfers of All Time?

2021 is looking up for golf. With vaccines becoming more readily available and the country slowly reopening, the world’s best golfers are also back on the green.

With the Masters tournament returning on April 8th, now’s a great time to look back on the sport’s big winners.

Throughout golf’s history, 45 golfers have won at least one major PGA tournament and also amassed a fortune of at least $10 million, making them some of the richest golfers of all time.

See which golfers have made history and major money.