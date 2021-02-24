A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on April 14, 2019 .

The victory was Woods’ first major win in more than a decade.

The golfer has earned over a billion dollars — plenty of which he’s spent on extravagant purchases.

Injuries suffered in a car crash on Feb. 23 could end his career.

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on April 14, 2019, marking his 15th major championship victory overall and his first major victory in over a decade. He was listed at No. 6 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of April 15, 2020.

Within the last three years he’s positioned himself in five top-five finishes and five top-12 finishes, earning his latest victory in 2020 at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He also competed alongside his son Charlie in the 2020 PNC Championship, finishing 7th, National Club Golfer reports. He will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, according to Golf Digest.

Alas, the 45-year-old golf superstar, a veritable Greatest of All Time (GOAT) player, may have ended his playing career with injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

A report on Woods’ Twitter account notes that he was awake and responsive Wednesday morning after a “long surgical procedure” to repair open fractures on his lower right leg, as well as on his foot and ankle.

Woods’ career, though full of victories, has been hampered by a public divorce and an arrest and back injuries in recent years. His most recent accident occurred on a winding, downhill road in an area known for speeding, but officials said there was no evidence of driver impairment, although the accident is still under investigation, CNN reports.

He was driving a 2021 Genesis SUV, which U.S. News & World Report says has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $48,900, provided as a courtesy car while Woods hosted the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, according to CNN. He did not play in the event because he was recovering from back surgery.

As Woods recovers from his injuries and the golf world ponders his future, here’s a look at Tiger Woods’ net worth.

Tiger Woods Net Worth: $800M

Tiger Woods is worth an estimated $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The golfer has made more than $1 billion dollars since turning pro in 1996 at the age of 20. Woods’ on-course winnings alone have earned him over $110 million, and the PGA Tour website ranks him as a career money leader.

In 2020, Woods earned $62.3 million, according to Forbes.

Earnings Beyond Golf Winnings

Woods’ other earnings come from endorsements from companies such as Nike, which even stuck with Woods after a DUI arrest in 2017. He’d earned $42 million in various endorsement deals by 2018, according to Forbes.

Other projects include Payne’s Valley, a public golf course designed by Woods, a set of signature golf clubs co-created by Woods and TaylorMade, and a memoir titled BACK to be published by HarperCollins, which was announced in 2019 but no release date has been set.

How Tiger Spends His Millions

Golf might require poise and patience, but Woods’ spending habits offer a glimpse into how he cuts loose. His major purchases include a $20 million yacht called “Privacy” equipped with a bar, Jacuzzi and gym, a mansion with a golf course as a backyard in Jupiter Island, Fla., and a private jet worth over $50 million. Woods’ earnings landed him a spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes of 2016 at number 12. Tiger’s endorsement with Nike is roughly $22.5 million, according to Apex Marketing, so Woods can probably expect a profitable 2019.

Woods’ earnings don’t go completely to him. He has a charity foundation, the TGR Foundation, which received $12 million from Woods in 2012, the PGA reported.

