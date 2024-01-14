10 Best Selling Sports Cars of 2023

Reports on the death of the sports car have increased over the past several years. With the market in decline and the future decidedly electric, American drivers who love speed aren’t giving up their rides without a fight.

Sports car sales in the U.S. have rebounded nicely since dipping low in 2020 and 2021, and the automotive industry is currently on an upswing. According to Statista, “The United States is experiencing a surge in demand for high-performance sports cars,” the site anticipates a steady growth rate of 1.07% from now until 2028.

Your run-of-the-mill passenger sedans handily outsell sports cars year after year. Still, the allure of a supercharged performance vehicle in the garage remains the dream of many an American revhead. Here are the 10 best-selling sports cars sold in the U.S. in 2023, according to manufacturer-sourced sales compiler GoodCarBadCar, with new MSRPs for 2024 models.