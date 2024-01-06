7 BMW Models That Cost the Most To Maintain

vesilvio / iStock.com

Owning a BMW is a sign of prestige, offering a blend of luxury, performance, and German engineering. However, maintaining such fine-tuned driving machines isn’t cheap.

BMW vehicle repair often requires trained professionals and special parts, leading to higher costs than the average vehicle. Brake lines, head gasket failure, computer issues and even critical engine failure can be less-than-uncommon issues which plague certain BMW models, per The Haus — much to the chagrin of owners.

Here’s a rundown of eight BMW models that are particularly costly to maintain, according to HotCars.com.2010 BMW X6M (E71): Known for its performance, the X6M suffers from overheating due to a failing water pump, leading to potential engine failure and fire hazards. The complexity of the system means that repairs aren’t cheap, with owners often facing thousands in maintenance costs.

1. 2005 BMW M6 V10 (E63)

This model’s S85 engine is infamous for its rod bearing issues. Despite being a powerful vehicle, the M6’s engine problems make it a financial burden, with spares and repairs being extremely pricey, often running into the high thousands.

2. 2007 BMW 335i Coupe (E90)

A tuner’s dream, the 335i’s twin-turbo engine is prone to overheating, and its fuel pumps and injectors are known to fail. Maintenance costs can quickly add up, with some repairs costing several thousand dollars.

3. 2013 BMW X3

This model is notorious for its engine and drivetrain problems. Owners can expect to pay over 35% of the car’s purchase price in maintenance alone, with repairs adding significantly to the cost.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. 2000-2006 BMW M3 (E46)

Known for its impressive engine, the E46 M3 has issues like early engine failure and chassis damage due to cracking rear sub-frame mounting points. Maintenance and repairs for these issues can be quite costly.

5. 2005 BMW M5 (E60)

Plagued by the same S85 engine issues as the M6, the M5 E60’s common faults like a failing SMG pump and rod bearings can cost upwards of $6,000 and $2,500, respectively, to fix.

6. 2013 BMW 3 Series (E92)

While it offers a great driving experience, the 2013 3 Series’ S65 engine (closely related to the S85) is unreliable and expensive to repair. Throttle actuator problems and other issues can lead to maintenance costs of more than $1,030 annually.

7. 2003 BMW Z4

This roadster is not only stylish but also costly to maintain, with an annual maintenance and repair cost of around $1,300. Steering, engine, and cooling system problems are common, adding to the overall expense.

The Bottom Line

BMW vehicles are undoubtedly premium, but the cost of maintaining them can be substantial, especially for certain models. Regular service and maintenance following the manufacturer’s recommendations can help avoid some of the most expensive repairs.

However, when faced with major issues, it’s crucial to have a trusted mechanic like properly diagnose and fix the problem, potentially saving you from exorbitant expenses.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You