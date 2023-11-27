Advertiser Disclosure
3 Cars You Should Only Buy New

When it comes to buying a car, the decision between new and used can be tough. While used cars offer lower prices, there are certain models that are best purchased new. This is due to factors like rapid depreciation, reliability issues, and the cost of repairs. Here are three types of cars that are usually better to buy new.

1. Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Electric and hybrid vehicles are a category where buying new often makes more sense. These cars are evolving rapidly, with improvements in battery technology and performance being made every year. Additionally, the used market for electric vehicles is still developing, which means there are fewer options and potentially higher prices for used models.

2. Performance and Sports Cars

Performance cars, such as sports cars and high-end models, are often better bought new. These vehicles are typically driven hard and buying a used one can mean inheriting problems from the previous owner. Additionally, new models often come with the latest performance enhancements and technology upgrades.

3. Luxury Cars

Luxury cars are another category where buying new can be beneficial. These vehicles come with high-end features and technology that can be expensive to repair or replace. The warranty and customer service that come with a new luxury car can be a significant advantage.

Reliability Matters

One of the main reasons to buy a car new is reliability. Some models, especially luxury and high-performance cars, can have costly maintenance and repair needs as they age. For these vehicles, the peace of mind that comes with a new car warranty is invaluable. New cars also offer the latest technology in safety and performance, which might not be available in older models.

Depreciation: A Double-Edged Sword

Depreciation is the loss in value that a car experiences over time. While all cars depreciate, some do so at a much faster rate. Luxury cars, for example, tend to lose value quickly. Buying these cars new allows you to enjoy the latest features and technology. Be aware that you’ll face steep depreciation in the first few years of ownership.

The Takeaway

While buying a used car can be a great way to save money, there are certain types of vehicles where purchasing new is a wiser decision. Reliability, depreciation rates, and the cost of repairs are important factors to consider.

Electric and hybrid vehicles, performance and sports cars, and luxury vehicles are often best purchased new to enjoy the latest technology and avoid potential issues that can come with age and use. Remember, the best choice will always depend on your personal needs and budget.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

