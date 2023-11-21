Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Driving Home For Thanksgiving? Get the Cheapest Gas in These States

2 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Low angle view of happy woman holding fuel pump while refueling car with benzine stock photo
LightFieldStudios / iStock.com

With flight delays and skyrocketing airline prices, traveling by car has become a desirable alternative for many Americans this coming Thanksgiving holiday. The National AAA predicted that 55.4 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving holiday, with 49.13 million of those expected to travel by car.

Overall, travel is up by 2.3% compared to last year, and is predicted to be the third-highest rate of travel since 2000, when AAA started tracking Thanksgiving travel figures. Car travel is up by 1.7%, AAA reported.

If you’re about to hit the road to visit family or friends for the long weekend coming up, there’s some good news for your wallet. Gas prices have dropped from an average of $3.58 last Thanksgiving to a national average of $3.295 as of Tuesday, November 21, 2023. That’s the cheapest it’s been since February, AAA reported.

According to AAA figures, you’ll find the lowest price gas in Texas, where it’s just $2.77 per gallon. In general, gas is cheapest in Southern states, with Florida and North Carolina as exceptions to this rule. Iowa and Missouri also have gas prices below $3 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas prices. Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a recent blog post. Since that time, two more states joined the list. “So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.”

Where can you fill up your gas tank for less as you head off to fill your belly at the Thanksgiving table?

  1. Texas — $2.77
  2. Mississippi — $2.78
  3. Georgia — $2.81
  4. Louisiana — $2.85
  5. Oklahoma — $2.85
  6. Alabama — $2.87
  7. Arkansas — $2.89
  8. Missouri — $2.91
  9. Tennessee — $2.92
  10. South Carolina — $2.93
  11. Iowa — $2.96
  12. Kansas — $2.99
Even the price in California — currently the state with the most expensive gas — dipped below $5 per gallon this week.   

If you’re taking a multi-state journey, you might want to time your fill-ups at the pump for those states where gas is cheapest.

