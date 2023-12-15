Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Electric Vehicles: These Are the Only 10 Cars That Will Get You a Full Federal Tax Credit in 2024

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Washington, D.C. Auto Show - 23 Jan 2023
Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Considering how prevalent electric cars are going to be in the near future, you would think the rules that determine which of them qualify for the federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit would be less complicated.

Qualifying for the EV tax credit depends on several factors, including the vehicle’s MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price), its final assembly location, battery component and critical minerals sourcing and the owner’s modified adjusted gross income (AGI).

Over the past year, rules governing vehicle qualification have been revised to address battery size, price caps and vehicle sales limits. However, it looks like there’s only 10 EVs eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 in 2024.

Which EVs Qualify for $7,500 Tax Credits?

EV incentives restrict qualifying vehicles to American-made electric vehicles or plug-ins with MSRPs of up to $80,000 for SUVs and light duty trucks and $55,000 for smaller cars and sedans. Final assembly of the vehicle must take place in the US, Mexico or Canada.

Additionally, to be eligible for the credit, your household income must not exceed $300,000 for joint filers, $225,000 for heads of households and $150,000 for individuals.

However, the rules supporting North American sourcing critical mineral and battery component requirements that qualify for the tax credit are changing on Jan. 1, 2024. Auto companies are “already scrambling to adjust vehicle and battery production plans so more of their vehicles will qualify,” Cars.com suggested.

Make Your Money Work for You

The qualification requirements were revised for EVs put into service on Apr. 18, 2023, requiring automakers to manufacture EV battery packs in North America — and to source key battery materials from the U.S., from countries with which the U.S. has free-trade agreements and which are not from “Foreign Entities of Concern” (FEOC). These countries include China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, per The Street.

As of today, $3,750 of the new credit is based upon the vehicle having at least 40% of its battery critical minerals from the U.S. (or countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S.). The other $3,750 of the new credit is based on at least 50% of the battery components of the vehicle coming from the United States.

Starting in 2024, the 40% critical minerals requirement increases to 50%, then 60% in 2025, 70% in 2026 and 80% in 2027. The 50% battery components requirement increases to 60% in 2024 and 2025, 70% in 2026, 80% in 2027, 90% in 2028 and 100% in 2029.

Starting in 2024, vehicles with battery components originating from a FEOC are ineligible for a federal EV tax credit. In 2025, critical minerals — like lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite — sourced from a foreign country of concern will be prohibited, per CleanTechnica.

10 Electric Car Models Are Eligible As Of January 1, 2024

Some EVs, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Leaf, are only eligible for a partial credit of $3,750. Used vehicles have a maximum price of $25,000 and can qualify for a maximum credit of $4,000.

And a few models — the Audi Q5, BMW 330, BMW X5, Genesis GV70 and Volvo S60 — no longer qualify for the EV tax credit, according to Consumer Reports.

Make Your Money Work for You

If you and your car fall under the federal EV tax credit income and price limits, respectively, here are the 10 cars that will get you a full federal tax credit of $7,500 and their MSRPs.

  • Chevrolet Bolt EV — $26,500
  • Chevrolet Equinox EV – $48,995
  • Ford F-150 Lightning — $49,995
  • Tesla Model 3 Performance — $50,990
  • Chevrolet Silverado — $51,895
  • Tesla Model Y Performance — $52,490
  • Chrysler Pacifica PHEV — $53,425
  • Chevrolet Blazer EV — $60,215
  • Cadillac LYRIQ — $58,590
  • Tesla Model X — $79,990

Federal tax breaks on EVs for select electric cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles that meet government qualifications are guided by the Inflation Reduction Act and an up-to-date list is available via the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy site.

If a federal tax credit isn’t available to you, additional state and local rebates and tax incentives are out there to help you save on your electric vehicle purchase.

To claim the credit, you need to attach Form 8936, Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (Including Qualified Two-Wheeled Plug-in Electric Vehicles), to your tax return.

However, keep in mind that if you are planning on claiming the credit upfront in 2024 (starting in January, EV tax credits of up to $7,500 for new clean vehicles and up to $4,000 for used EVs can be applied at the point of sale and can be received directly from dealers), you’ll need to make sure your reported AGI doesn’t top the acceptable limits or you’ll have to repay the full amount of the credit to the IRS.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This December

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This December

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 6 Tips To Get Through the Holidays If You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Saving Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: 6 Tips To Get Through the Holidays If You're Living Paycheck to Paycheck

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Kohl’s Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Saving Money

9 Kohl's Holiday Essentials You Shouldn't Buy Anywhere Else

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at TJ Maxx

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at TJ Maxx

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Walmart Now

Saving Money

10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Walmart Now

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

Shopping

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar General Now

Saving Money

12 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar General Now

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Insider Secrets You Should Know From a Goodwill Employee

Shopping

9 Insider Secrets You Should Know From a Goodwill Employee

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Family Dollar: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $5

Saving Money

Family Dollar: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $5

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Is Free With Walmart+? Is This Subscription Right for You?

Shopping

What Is Free With Walmart+? Is This Subscription Right for You?

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

Shopping

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Your Friends and Family Will Actually Use

Saving Money

9 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Your Friends and Family Will Actually Use

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!