25 Ways the Coronavirus Has Upended the Auto Industry Across the Globe

23. Consumers Will Want To Be Able To Return Cars That Don't Meet Their Expectations

“Most consumers feel like there’s a finality to the transaction once you sign that last signature,” Lyman said. “I think we’ll start to see more demand for [the ability to return a vehicle], especially in an environment where there’s touchless purchasing and online delivery.”

This could be especially useful for customers who purchase used vehicles.

“Each one is a unicorn because they have their own wear and tear, they have their own maintenance, etc., whereas new vehicles are largely uniform,” Lyman said. “I think a key adaptation here is going to be around what to do when a customer has a vehicle in their driveway that they bought online and they feel it doesn’t live up to expectations. It’s going to be different dealer by dealer and state by state, but I think it’s something that will increasingly come up.”