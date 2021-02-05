The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

Football is America’s most popular sport, and the television ratings prove it. In 2019, ratings for NFL games rose 5% over 2018; an average of 16.5 million people watched each matchup. However, attendance in the regular season was down to an average of 66,648 fans, according to Sports Business Daily — the first time average attendance has dipped below 67,000 since 2010 and the lowest total mark since 2004.

Find Out: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the sport, the NFL’s ratings were down approximately 7 percent across all platforms , according to Yahoo Finance.

Even without a pandemic, the cost of attending an NFL game, like almost everything else, has risen steadily over the years. To discover how much more expensive the big game has become, GOBankingRates analyzed TicketCity data tracking the long-term changes in the price of a single ticket to the Super Bowl. The study also adjusted ticket costs for inflation so that you can get a more realistic sense of how prices have increased over the years.

Find out how much one ticket to the Super Bowl cost from when Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers claimed the first title in 1967 to 2020, when The Kansas City Chiefs won the title.

Then, discover what the average ticket will cost you in 2021.