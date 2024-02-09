The Cost of Nachos Is Soaring — These Cheaper Snacks Will Save Your Super Bowl Party

The U.S. is still grappling with the soaring costs of food, and it looks like inflation has finally caught up with one of America’s favorite snacks: tortilla chips. According to a 2022 survey from Instacart, tortilla chips are the top choice for Super Bowl party snacking, with game viewers preferring tortilla chips (76%) and potato chips (70%) over all other varieties.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of corn along with tortilla chips has increased, which may mean it’s time to consider more cost-effective treats for your Super Bowl gathering. Here are some tips, strategies and alternatives to corn chips for your game-day event:

Potato-Based Snacks

The price of both potatoes and potato chips is down on average, so it might be a good time to explore appetizers like loaded fries, potato skins or potato chips with dip.

If you want more variety, consider plantain chips or other root plant chips that have more fiber and tend to be more satiating. Don’t forget that crackers, pretzels, pita chips or toasted bread are great compliments for dips and spreads, too.

Load Up on Protein

Though meat tends to cost more per ounce than snacks like tortilla chips, it’s a strategy that could mean you’ll feel fuller quicker, which means less eating — possibly stretching your food budget even further.

Make Your Money Work for You

Plus, the BLS reported meat items like poultry, shrimp, dairy products and tree nuts have decreased in price, so you’ve got plenty of possibilities with these options. Party wings, turkey chili, cocktail shrimp, trail mixes and cheese dip are crowd-pleasers for even the pickiest palettes.

Economize Your Gameday Event and Menu

It might take some creativity, but you can be strategic with your menu and gameday event planning, which could equate to major cost savings. Take advantage of sales and buy ingredients in bulk ahead of time. You may even catch deals on tortilla chips depending on the store and brand. Use coupons and grocery rewards to save money where possible.

Another option would be to host a potluck-style dinner for the Super Bowl. Ask everyone to chip in with a dish or item which spreads the cost out among every planning to enjoy game-day festivities.

Finally, consider employing some position-controlled serving dishes. You could serve snacks in individual cups or plates to prevent overeating and reduce waste.

