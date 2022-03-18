Does Domino’s Pizza Accept SNAP Payments Using EBT/Food Stamps?

The thing about pizza cravings is they can happen at any time and with little warning, regardless of your current financial situation. If you qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and get hit with a Domino’s craving, you can use your Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at participating Domino’s restaurants — if you live in the right state.

Domino’s accepts EBT card payments at certain locations in California and Arizona, according to the First Quarter Finance (FQF) website. Those are two of the states that opted into the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) that allows qualifying EBT recipients to buy prepared foods. No Domino’s locations in the other states that currently offer the restaurant program to SNAP recipients accept EBT payments, FQF said.

SNAP is a federal program designed for families who need financial help buying food. Consumers used to pay with food stamps but now use reloadable EBT debit cards. Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is administered at the state level.

Seven states have opted into the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program. It is widely available in Arizona and California, while five other states — Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia — offer the program in select cities or counties.

New York passed a law that lets state social services agencies apply to the federal program.

If you live in California or Arizona, make sure your local Domino’s participates in the RMP. If so, you can use your EBT card as you would at a store. There is one restriction, however: You must pay for your order at the restaurant when using an EBT card, according to FQF. You can’t use it to pay for online or app-based Domino’s orders/deliveries.

