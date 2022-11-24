Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For December 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Dec. 5 and Dec. 23.

Your Louisiana Purchase Card can be used to shop and pay for most food items in grocery stores and some retailers. You may also use your EBT card to purchase eligible foods online at select retailers.

If you’re a Louisiana resident, at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), then you may qualify for the Louisiana Combined Application Project. LaCAP is a simplified version of SNAP and recipients are issued one of three standard monthly allotment amounts via Louisiana Purchase Cards: $30, $82, or $170. Food assistance is only available through LaCAP or SNAP, but you can switch programs at any time.

How To Score EBT Discounts

There are additional ways to save money using your Louisiana Purchase Card. Here are discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients:

Amazon Prime: Louisiana SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is about half the regular cost of a subscription.

Louisiana SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is about half the regular cost of a subscription. Computers/internet/cell phones: Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), eligible SNAP recipients in Louisiana could receive up to a $30 per month discount on internet service plus a $100 credit toward an eligible laptop, tablet or desktop computer. The ACP discount can be combined with the Lifeline federal program, which provides up to $9.25 off your mobile phone bill or home broadband internet service.

Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), eligible SNAP recipients in Louisiana could receive up to a $30 per month discount on internet service plus a $100 credit toward an eligible laptop, tablet or desktop computer. The ACP discount can be combined with the Lifeline federal program, which provides up to $9.25 off your mobile phone bill or home broadband internet service. Farmers’ markets: The Red Stick Rewards program in Louisiana gives SNAP recipients better access to fresh foods by matching purchases dollar for dollar up to $15.

The Red Stick Rewards program in Louisiana gives SNAP recipients better access to fresh foods by matching purchases dollar for dollar up to $15. Museums/zoos/aquariums: Louisiana SNAP EBT recipients can gain free or discounted access to seven museums across the state through the Museums For All program.

To get benefits through SNAP in Louisiana, households must meet certain resource and income requirements. You can learn more about eligibility requirements by visiting the Louisiana DCFS website.

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month. Elderly or disabled recipients will receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month, while all other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number.

Benefits are accessible by 5:00 a.m. the morning after they are posted. Payments post on the same date every month regardless of the day of the week or whether it’s a holiday or weekend. You can also check your SNAP benefit schedule on the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app. Go to “My Account,” then click “Benefits Schedule.”

Here’s the December 2022 deposit schedule for Louisiana Purchase Cards:

SSN ends in: Benefits available: 0 Dec. 5th 1 Dec. 7th 2 Dec. 9th 3 Dec. 11th 4 Dec. 13th 5 Dec. 15th 6 Dec. 17th 7 Dec. 19th 8 Dec. 21st 9 Dec. 23rd Source: Louisiana DCFS

SNAP recipients will also receive another big payment in December which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023. The COLA for 2023 will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients deal with rising food costs.

