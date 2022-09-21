Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Internet and Amazon Prime With Louisiana Purchase SNAP EBT Card

Louisiana SNAP EBT recipients receive money to pay for food and a few other things with their SNAP EBT card. But did you know you can also get discounts on a range of other activities and services just by showing your card?

Amazon Prime Discount

Perhaps the most well-known SNAP EBT benefit, which is available nationwide including Louisiana, is a discounted Amazon Prime membership. For just $6.99 a month, you’ll gain access to special deals on Prime Day and year-round, free two-day shipping on more than 100 million items, and access to Amazon Prime Streaming for movies, original shows and music. You’ll also get free unlimited photo storage as a Prime member, all for 50% off the regular membership price.

Discounted Phone and Internet Service

Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), Louisiana residents receiving SNAP benefits can qualify for a $30 monthly discount on home internet service, plus a $100 credit toward an eligible tablet, laptop or desktop computer. You can combine your ACP discount with the Lifeline federal program, which provides up to $9.25 off your mobile phone bill or home broadband internet service. You cannot get the discount off both your mobile and home internet bill — only one of the services.

Access to Children’s Museums and More

Through the Museums For All program, Louisiana SNAP EBT recipients can gain free or discounted access to seven museums across the state, including the famed Louisiana Children’s Museum in New Orleans. When you show your SNAP EBT card at the LCM, you can get $2 admission for up to four people in your party.

Other museums offering free or discounted admission across the state include:

The ICONS MUSEUM (Covington)

Knock Knock Children’s Museum (Baton Rouge)

Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum and Research Center (Madisonville)

Longue Vue House and Gardens (New Orleans)

LSU Museum of Art (Baton Rouge)

T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum (Alexandria)

As more museums and other attractions are added to the program frequently, it pays to check the website before you go, call ahead and ask about discounts, or ask at the box office when you purchase your tickets.

