Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

North Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their November payments according to the usual monthly schedule. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between the 3rd and the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number.

November marks the second straight month that SNAP recipients will get a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in their monthly deposit for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022, and hiked the maximum monthly benefit by 12.5%.

North Carolina’s SNAP program — which is called Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) — is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are deposited into North Carolina Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

SNAP benefits in North Carolina and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. Here’s a quick look at more money-saving opportunities your EBT card provides:

Amazon Prime discount : Recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) can qualify to save 50% off their Prime memberships. To see if you qualify, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify.

: Recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) can qualify to save 50% off their Prime memberships. To see if you qualify, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify. Museum discounts: Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museum and arts groups throughout the U.S., including through the Museums for All program. According to the Food Stamps Now website, participating museums in North Carolina include Discovery Place in Charlotte and elsewhere, the Kaleideum in Winston-Salem, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum in Blowing Rock, and The Children’s Playhouse in Boone.

Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museum and arts groups throughout the U.S., including through the Museums for All program. According to the Food Stamps Now website, participating museums in North Carolina include Discovery Place in Charlotte and elsewhere, the Kaleideum in Winston-Salem, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum in Blowing Rock, and The Children’s Playhouse in Boone. Farmer’s markets: You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits. Lifeline Program: If you are a SNAP recipient and your income is below a certain level, you might qualify for free or low-cost landline or cell phone service through the Federal Lifeline Program, according to Food Stamps Now. You might also get discounted internet service. Consult with your provider to see if it offers the program.

In terms of food purchases, you can use your EBT card at a wide variety of grocery stores, supermarket chains and other retailers in North Carolina. In some cases, you might also be able to buy groceries online. To find out which stores accept EBT payments, visit the USDA’a SNAP Retailer Locator. Once there, click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In North Carolina, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program.

In North Carolina, there are three ways to apply for SNAP/FNS benefits:

Online with ePASS. In person at your county Department of Social Services (DSS) office. It helps to fill out as much of the application as possible ahead of time. Fill out a paper application and mail to or drop it off at your county DSS office.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month, even if it falls on the weekend or holiday. If you don’t have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month. Here is the November SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina:

If your SSN ends in: Benefits available after 6 a.m. on: 1 Nov. 3rd 2 Nov. 5th 3 Nov. 7th 4 Nov. 9th 5 Nov. 11th 6 Nov. 13th 7 Nov. 15th 8 Nov. 17th 9 Nov. 19th 0 Nov. 21st

