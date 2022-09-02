Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for September 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Young family with one child grocery shopping.
vgajic / Getty Images

North Carolina’s SNAP or Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are issued monthly to North Carolina EBT cards and provide food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the state.

See: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

EBT cards can be used at card reader machines at most major grocery stores, farmers’ markets and USDA-authorized retailers. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding hot food or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. After making a purchase, the store receipt shows the amount of benefits remaining in your SNAP account.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

To find out where you can use your SNAP benefits, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept SNAP benefits, visit here.

You may be eligible for SNAP if your household income falls below the gross income limits for your household size. The maximum benefit amount for households receiving SNAP increased by 25% for the period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can apply for benefits through the ePASS online portal, in person at your local county Department of Social Services office or fill out a paper application and drop it off or mail it to the DSS office.

Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Learn: How Biden Is Impacting SNAP in 2022

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month according to the last digit of your Social Security number, even if that day is on the weekend or holiday. Here is the September 2022 SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina:

If your SSN ends in:Benefits available after 6 a.m. on:
1Sept. 3rd
2Sept. 5th
3Sept. 7th
4Sept. 9th
5Sept. 11th
6Sept. 13th
7Sept. 15th
8Sept. 17th
9Sept. 19th
0Sept. 21st

The NCDHSS says that if you do not have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.