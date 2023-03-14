Food Stamps ‘Showdown’ Heats Up as New Work Eligibility Proposed To Tighten Budget

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, is a federal program that helps low-income households expand their monthly food budget. Now that emergency SNAP allotments have ended, House Republicans are working on a bill to increase current restrictions on who qualifies for SNAP.

Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will introduce a bill, as reported by Politico, on March 14 to expand work-based eligibility requirements for SNAP. Johnson’s bill would require SNAP recipients without dependents to comply with work requirements to remain eligible for the food assistance program. The legislation would also limit the federal government’s ability to waive these requirements for states Johnson claims are abusing the system, Politico added.

Johnson, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, relied on food stamps as a child. Following his re-election in Nov. 2022, Johnson discussed his intentions to change SNAP work requirements, National Review reported.

“Work is an opportunity. It’s not a punishment,” Johnson told supporters on Election Day in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “There is no recipe for escaping poverty that doesn’t have work as a requirement.”

Supporters say that this bill is vital to reducing cycles of poverty while saving taxpayers money, Politico noted, and it’s the first of many expected efforts to set a limit on SNAP by the GOP. House Democrats have not announced their response to the bill and have raised concerns about whether they can withstand blasts to the program during negotiations over the debt limit, budget and 2023 farm bill.

During the pandemic, expanded SNAP benefits provided much-needed relief to struggling families. The allotments boosted monthly SNAP payments by $95. Many were also given a 15% increase that increased the average monthly benefit per person to more than $240, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. SNAP emergency allotments expired on March 1 nationwide.

