Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

What Is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in November 2023?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Young woman with red hair doing groceries in a local supermarket, pushing a shopping cart and looking at the prices.
Brothers91 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The U.S. Department of Agriculture made adjustments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on October 1. To account for the change in the cost of living, the USDA increased SNAP income limits for the 48 states and D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When applying for SNAP, your household’s income affects your eligibility for the program and your monthly benefit amount. Gross and net income must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty line. According to the USDA, SNAP counts cash income from all sources, including earned income before payroll taxes are deducted and unearned income, such as cash assistance and unemployment insurance. 

Some states also have resource limits, which are resources available to the household, such as amounts in bank accounts. Inaccessible items, including the household’s home, retirement savings and personal property, do not count. Currently, households may have $2,750 in countable resources or $4,250 if at least one member of the household is age 60 or older or is disabled.

As stated by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, SNAP expects households receiving benefits to spend 30% of their net income on food. Families with no net income receive the maximum benefit. For households with net income, the monthly SNAP benefit equals the maximum benefit for that household size minus 30% of the household’s net income.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here is the November 2023 gross monthly income limit for U.S. households at 130% of the poverty level for the 48 states and D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands:

Household Size48 States, D.C., Guam and Virgin IslandsAlaskaHawaii
1$1,580$1,973$1,817
2$2,137$2,670$2,457
3$2,694$3,366$3,098
4$3,250$4,063$3,738
5$3,807$4,063$4,378
6$4,364$5,456$5,018
7$4,921 $6,153$5,659
8$5,478$6,849$6,299
Each additional member$557$697$641 

However, not all states use the federal income and asset limits for SNAP. 

According to mRelief, 44 states and territories use a different income and/or asset limit through a policy called Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility. Some states — including California, Colorado, D.C., Massachusetts and more — have a gross income limit for food stamps at 200% of the federal poverty level.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Rachel Cruze: How To Cut Your Expenses in Half

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: How To Cut Your Expenses in Half

October 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

Savings Advice

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

Saving Money

Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

30 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life

Savings Advice

30 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

Travel

10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways Target Tricks You Into Spending More Money

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways Target Tricks You Into Spending More Money

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Car Trouble: 10 Electric Vehicle Problems To Know About Before Buying

Saving Money

Car Trouble: 10 Electric Vehicle Problems To Know About Before Buying

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: BJ’s Wholesale Becomes First Club Retailer To Accept SNAP for Groceries — How To Use With Instacart

Saving Money

Food Stamps: BJ's Wholesale Becomes First Club Retailer To Accept SNAP for Groceries -- How To Use With Instacart

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Cars That Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Saving Money

20 Cars That Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: Watch Out for These Hidden Costs When Buying a Home

Saving Money

'Your Rich BFF' Vivian Tu: Watch Out for These Hidden Costs When Buying a Home

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

45 Ways You Can Live a Luxurious Life on a Frugal Budget

Saving Money

45 Ways You Can Live a Luxurious Life on a Frugal Budget

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Target Brand Items Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Target Brand Items Worth Buying

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

October 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Bad Money Habits That Make Other People Rich

Savings Advice

Bad Money Habits That Make Other People Rich

October 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Generic Items You Should Always Buy — And 8 You Shouldn’t

Shopping

7 Generic Items You Should Always Buy -- And 8 You Shouldn't

October 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!