Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

How Food Stamps Performed Under Biden and Trump — What Could Be in Store for 2024?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP and Food Stamps provide nutrition benefits to supplement the budgets of disadvantaged families. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly called food stamps, is one of our nation’s most important programs, helping to reduce poverty and food insecurity while stimulating economic growth. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden would both say their SNAP policies have succeeded — but have they really?

Under Trump, low inflation and a thriving economy meant more people had jobs with growing paychecks. As a result, fewer people needed to rely on social welfare programs, including SNAP. According to an op-ed piece published by The Heritage Foundation, food stamp rolls dropped by more than 19% in the first three years of Trump’s presidency, or about 8.5 million people — a federal savings of $11 billion.

Trump had repeatedly claimed that his administration “lifted 10 million people off of welfare,” but FactCheck.org pointed out that this figure may not be correct. Most of the 10 million comes from a drop in SNAP recipients, a figure that has been declining since 2013 as the economy improved over the years.

Additionally, Trump-era policies aimed to cut the SNAP budget by more than 30%, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), and make it harder for Americans to qualify for benefits.

When Biden took office and expanded the food stamps program, the number of people on food stamps increased by 3%, while benefits rose 54% in two years, The Heritage Foundation explained. Administrative costs also exploded, costing taxpayers $120 billion per year — twice the program’s cost in 2019.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Heritage Foundation alleged that if Biden had achieved that same downward trend in welfare reliance, food stamp rolls would have decreased. Instead, more people are working and going on food stamps. On top of that, inflation has significantly reduced spending power.

So, what’s in store for SNAP in 2024

Dottie Rosenbaum, a senior fellow with the CBPP, told FactCheck.org that the economy is “the biggest factor in SNAP” enrollment, and “trends in SNAP caseloads follow trends in poverty.” Rosenbaum noted that this trend started before Trump took office and has continued.

“The fact that SNAP has come down shows that it’s working as intended,” Rosenbaum added.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How To Detox Your Finances for 2024

Saving Money

How To Detox Your Finances for 2024

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Unveils: 6 Worst States to Live If You’re Frugal

Saving Money

ChatGPT Unveils: 6 Worst States to Live If You're Frugal

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

13 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in January

Shopping

13 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in January

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Budgeting When You’re Broke: 10 Ways It Can Help

Saving Money

Budgeting When You're Broke: 10 Ways It Can Help

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Things To Avoid Buying in the Beginning of the Year

Shopping

8 Things To Avoid Buying in the Beginning of the Year

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

Saving Money

Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Saving Money

10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best New Items Coming to Costco in 2024

Shopping

10 Best New Items Coming to Costco in 2024

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 4 Weekly Habits To Save Money

Saving Money

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 4 Weekly Habits To Save Money

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Dollar Tree Items To Help You Get Organized in the New Year for Cheap

Shopping

8 Dollar Tree Items To Help You Get Organized in the New Year for Cheap

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Will the Price of a Costco Membership Rise in 2024?

Shopping

Will the Price of a Costco Membership Rise in 2024?

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

No More Free Returns? What This Means for Unwanted Gifts

Shopping

No More Free Returns? What This Means for Unwanted Gifts

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Consumers Plan To Spend $251 On New Years Sales: 11 Ways They Can Save

Shopping

Consumers Plan To Spend $251 On New Years Sales: 11 Ways They Can Save

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says ‘Money Is Not Just Math, It’s Behavior’ — 5 Bad Habits to Break Today

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey Says 'Money Is Not Just Math, It's Behavior' -- 5 Bad Habits to Break Today

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!