Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Emergency SNAP Funding Ends in March: How To Prepare a Tighter Budget

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mother and daughter shopping vegetables groceries store.
grinvalds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end soon, meaning that SNAP recipients who qualified for the extra money will see their monthly payments fall by $95 or more.

See: What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

The emergency allotment (EA) was not included in the $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act that President Joe Biden signed in late December, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As a result, the emergency allotment ends after the issuance of February 2023 benefits. Beginning in March, no more EA funds will be distributed to SNAP beneficiaries.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Emergency allotments provided $95 or more in additional funds each month, up to the maximum benefit amount. The allotment was granted to help SNAP recipients weather financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Many were also given a 15% increase that boosted the average monthly benefit per person to more than $240, GOBankingRates previously reported. But that figure was expected to drop below $170 per person as the emergency allotment ended.

Make Your Money Work for You

As Motley Fool recently reported, last year the Food Research & Action Center warned that the end to emergency allotments could cause a “hunger cliff for millions of people.” Older adults at the minimum benefit level could see their monthly SNAP benefits fall from $281 to $23, the organization said.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
More: These Drugstore Chains Accept SNAP Payments

However, there are some things recipients can do to prepare for lower SNAP benefits.

  • Plan your grocery purchases in advance to ensure you don’t run out of funds before the end of the month. If you find it difficult to stretch your dollars, take the time to research food banks such as Feeding America, which last year distributed more than 3.6 billion meals to people in need.
  • Investigate other benefits you might be eligible for, such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which is available to help low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women with infants or children up to 5 years old.
  • Look into assistance beyond food, such as LIHEAP to pay for heating.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage