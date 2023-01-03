Food Stamps Update: 25 States Extend Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January

Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 25 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.

Based on a public health emergency declaration by the Secretary of Health and Human Services under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act related to an outbreak of COVID-19 when a state has also issued an emergency or disaster declaration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted waivers to the following states (plus the District of Columbia):

Alabama

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The emergency extended SNAP benefits mean households can receive the maximum benefit for their size, and those already getting the maximum benefit can receive an additional $95.

Every year, SNAP is adjusted for inflation through a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). SNAP benefits were boosted by 12.5% for the 2023 fiscal year. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022, and will run through Sept. 30, 2023. Because of the recent COLA, benefits increased by $104 each month for the average family of four. The maximum benefit for a four-person household is now $939 a month, up from $835.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

For further details, updates and to distinguish which benefits have been extended in your state, be sure to visit the official USDA pages for Emergency Allotments.

