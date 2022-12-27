When Virginia Food Stamps Are Scheduled for January 2023

SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic deposits distributed into SNAP accounts each month. Virginia’s SNAP benefits are only sent out over three days and payments for January will include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

Eligibility for SNAP in Virginia is determined by household size, income and certain expenses. To check your eligibility or apply for SNAP benefits, you can apply through CommonHelp or fill out an application manually. Select “Application for Benefits” under the forms section and return it to your local department of social services.

Once approved for SNAP, your household will receive a Virginia EBT card, which is a system for issuing SNAP benefits using debit card technology.

SNAP recipients can use their EBT card for additional benefits. For example, Virginia SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. In Virginia, you can also use your EBT card to purchase hot meals through the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).

Benefits are sent out on the first, fourth and seventh of every month based on the last digit of your case number. Benefits are added at 12:01 AM on your scheduled date, even if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Here is Virginia’s SNAP deposit schedule for January 2023:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0-3 Jan. 1st 4-5 Jan. 4th 6-9 Jan. 7th

Your Virginia EBT card can be used to buy eligible food items from authorized retailers displaying either the Quest logo or a picture of a Virginia EBT card. After swiping your card at checkout and entering your PIN, your receipt will show you the remaining benefits available in your SNAP account.

You can use the USDA’s SNAP Retail Locator to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers. Your Virginia EBT card can also be used online. Select your state here to find participating online retailers. EBT cards can be used to purchase food at participating farmers’ markets across the state. Look for farmers’ markets that offer “Virginia Fresh Match“, which provides a discount or a match to the amount of SNAP benefits you spend.

