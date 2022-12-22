Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Massachusetts’ Food Stamps Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Grandmother with her little granddaughter shopping in supermarket, putting products on checking desk stock photo
Halfpoint / iStock.com

SNAP, previously known as food stamps, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. SNAP payments for January 2023 are going out on the same monthly schedule as 2022, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

According to the DTA, SNAP eligibility in Massachusetts is based on household size, income and certain expenses. For a family of four, the maximum monthly income before taxes cannot exceed $4,625. You can instantly check your eligibility for SNAP benefits in Massachusetts by filling out the online screener.

To apply for Massachusetts SNAP, visit DTAConnect.com or call the DTA assistance line at 877-382-2363 (press 7 to apply for SNAP). A SNAP application can also be mailed, faxed or delivered in person to a local DTA office or community kiosk.

SNAP recipients can use their EBT card for additional benefits. For example, Massachusetts SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. National Grid’s Low Income Discount Rate is one of many utility programs available to Massachusetts SNAP recipients.

Benefits are sent out over the first 14 days of every month, based on the last digit of your SSN. Here is the Massachusetts SNAP deposit schedule for January 2023:

SSN ends in:Benefits available:
0Jan. 1st
1Jan. 2nd
2Jan. 4th
3Jan. 5th
4Jan. 7th
5Jan. 8th
6Jan. 10th
7Jan. 11th
8Jan. 13th
9Jan. 14th

Massachusetts EBT cards can be swiped anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which can be found on the door or window of the store. You can use the EBT card to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Massachusetts, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase food that is served hot at the point of sale.

EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating retailers. SNAP benefits can also be used at farmers’ markets. Either $40, $60 or $80 a month is put back on your EBT card when you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP).

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.
