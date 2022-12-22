Massachusetts’ Food Stamps Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits

Halfpoint / iStock.com

SNAP, previously known as food stamps, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. SNAP payments for January 2023 are going out on the same monthly schedule as 2022, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5%

Explore: Massachusetts’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance — Who Qualifies?

According to the DTA, SNAP eligibility in Massachusetts is based on household size, income and certain expenses. For a family of four, the maximum monthly income before taxes cannot exceed $4,625. You can instantly check your eligibility for SNAP benefits in Massachusetts by filling out the online screener.

To apply for Massachusetts SNAP, visit DTAConnect.com or call the DTA assistance line at 877-382-2363 (press 7 to apply for SNAP). A SNAP application can also be mailed, faxed or delivered in person to a local DTA office or community kiosk.

SNAP recipients can use their EBT card for additional benefits. For example, Massachusetts SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. National Grid’s Low Income Discount Rate is one of many utility programs available to Massachusetts SNAP recipients.

Make Your Money Work for You

Benefits are sent out over the first 14 days of every month, based on the last digit of your SSN. Here is the Massachusetts SNAP deposit schedule for January 2023:

SSN ends in: Benefits available: 0 Jan. 1st 1 Jan. 2nd 2 Jan. 4th 3 Jan. 5th 4 Jan. 7th 5 Jan. 8th 6 Jan. 10th 7 Jan. 11th 8 Jan. 13th 9 Jan. 14th

Massachusetts EBT cards can be swiped anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which can be found on the door or window of the store. You can use the EBT card to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Massachusetts, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase food that is served hot at the point of sale.

Discover: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Food Stamps: How Thrifty Food Plan Affects Yearly SNAP Benefits

EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating retailers. SNAP benefits can also be used at farmers’ markets. Either $40, $60 or $80 a month is put back on your EBT card when you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP).

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates