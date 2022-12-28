New Jersey Food Stamps (NJ SNAP) Are Scheduled for These Dates in January

New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits follow the same monthly deposit schedule and payments for January will include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

According to the New Jersey Department of Human Services, SNAP eligibility depends on several factors like income, household size, resources and more. You can apply for NJ SNAP either through your County Welfare Agency or online. Click here to check your eligibility, apply online or download an application to apply in person.

If you qualify for SNAP, the Department of Human Services will send you a Families First card, New Jersey’s version of the EBT card.

NJ SNAP benefits come with additional perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. For example, New Jersey SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

Those receiving NJ SNAP benefits may also have children that qualify for free or reduced-price breakfast, lunch and snacks at school. For more information, look online for discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients in New Jersey.

NJ SNAP benefits are sent out over the first five calendar days of the month, based on the seventh digit of your case number. However, there is one exception. In Warren County, all benefits are sent out on the first of the month. Here is the deposit schedule for January 2023:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 1 or 2 Jan. 1st 3 or 4 Jan. 2nd 5 or 6 Jan. 3rd 7 or 8 Jan. 4th 9 or 0 Jan. 5th

The Families First EBT card can be used in most grocery stores and some participating farmers’ markets. Your benefits can also be used online, but make sure to check with your local store about online availability.

To find out where you can use your NJ SNAP benefits, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept NJ SNAP benefits, visit here. You can also use your Families First EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service (FNS) provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

According to the New Jersey Department of Human Services, your NJ SNAP benefits can be used to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Beans, fish, poultry, meat

Rice, bread, tortillas, cereal

Milk and cheese

Seeds and plants that produce food

However, there are restrictions on what you can purchase. NJ SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, cigarettes, non-food items, vitamins or medicine. Also, while allowed in states that participate in the Restaurant Meals Program, the purchase of hot and prepared food or meals is prohibited with SNAP benefits in New Jersey.

