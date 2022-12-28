When Food Stamps for Access Oklahoma Cardholders Are Scheduled in January 2023

martinedoucet / Getty Images

SNAP provides benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly to SNAP accounts, which are linked to Access Oklahoma Cards. SNAP benefits follow the same monthly deposit schedule and payments for January will include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

Food Stamps by Household: How Much the 2023 COLA Boosted Monthly SNAP Benefits

Food Stamps: How Thrifty Food Plan Affects Yearly SNAP Benefits

To receive SNAP benefits in Oklahoma, the OKDHS states you must meet income standards and work requirements. You can apply for Oklahoma’s SNAP online at OKDHSLive.org. You can also submit a completed application to your local DHS Human Services Center. Forms are available in local offices, as well.

SNAP benefits in Oklahoma and elsewhere come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. For example, Oklahoma SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

Make Your Money Work for You

For more information, look online for discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients in Oklahoma.

Related: Social Security and USDA Partnership Better Assists SNAP and SSI

In Oklahoma, benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Here is the January 2023 deposit schedule for Oklahoma SNAP:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0 -3 Jan. 1st 4 -6 Jan. 5th 7 -9 Jan. 10th

SNAP recipients can use their Access Oklahoma cards to purchase most food items at authorized retail food stores. Use the USDA’s SNAP Retail Locator to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers. Benefits can also be used to purchase fresh fruits and veggies at farmers’ markets. Double Up Oklahoma matches the value of SNAP dollars (up to $20 per day) spent at farmers’ markets and grocery stores. Check the website to find participating markets and stores.

When making a payment with your card using your SNAP benefits, select “EBT” and enter your PIN. Your receipt shows the amount left in your SNAP account. Your Access Oklahoma Card can also be used online. You can check here for approved online retailers.

You can use your SNAP EBT card to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

More: How To Use Your SNAP EBT at Farmers’ Markets

Make Your Money Work for You

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture does have restrictions on how you can use your SNAP benefits. Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

More From GOBankingRates