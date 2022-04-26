Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in May?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Shot of a man shopping for groceries with his son in a supermarket stock photo
kupicoo / iStock.com

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Find: SNAP 2022 — Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

State SNAP agencies can issue emergency allotments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. However, households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit receive little or no additional support.

Bonus Offer: Choose a high-interest savings account from our list of top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

As long as there’s a national public health emergency, or PHE, in place — and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place — states may choose to continue to provide monthly emergency allotments. 

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the COVID-19 federal public health emergency effective April 16. A PHE declaration lasts until the secretary declares that the PHE no longer exists or 90 days after the PHE was declared. The current PHE is set to expire on July 15.

Make Your Money Work for You

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

The USDA has granted waivers to the following states through the end of May 2022:

  • The District of Columbia
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Wisconsin

All households in states with these benefits will receive emergency allotments of at least $95. Households receiving $95 or more will continue to receive that same amount. Supplemental EA SNAP benefits will be issued through state EBT cards and can be used to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.