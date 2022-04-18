SNAP FAQ: What Is the Florida EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s most important anti-hunger program, provides monthly benefits to eligible Floridian households via the Florida EBT card. SNAP is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency. The ESS is also responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and the monthly benefit amount.

The Florida EBT card is a reloadable card that is mailed out to SNAP recipients once they are approved for the program. The EBT card can be used at locations displaying the “Quest” logo and can be swiped at the point of sale terminal or handed to the cashier, just like a credit or debit card.

Healthy and able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 with no dependent children may only receive food assistance for three months in a 36-month period if they aren’t working or participating in a work program. Florida also has a work requirement provision and a child support provision tied to SNAP and food assistance benefits.

Fresh Access Bucks, an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a USDA-funded nutrition incentive program that encourages SNAP recipients to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, produce stands, community-supported agriculture venues, mobile markets and community grocery outlets using their monthly benefits. FAB matches your produce purchases with free produce when you shop at any of over eligible 60 outlets throughout the state of Florida.

Florida also has the SUNCAP Program, which is a special food assistance program for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If SUNCAP reduces your food assistance benefits, you may choose to continue receiving your benefits under the regular program.

Florida residents can apply for SNAP through Access Florida, the ESS self-service portal found here. You can also fill out a paper application that can be mailed, faxed or returned to your local customer service center. It may take up to 30 days to process your SNAP application. Once your application has been approved, your EBT card will be mailed to the address you provided.

