Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for July 2022

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. SNAP helps low-income Ohio families purchase fresh food and groceries from most grocery stores, some retail locations and participating farmers markets.

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Your card can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sticker. Your benefits can be used to buy most food products, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

After making a purchase with your Ohio Direction Card, your receipt will show your purchase amount and the amount of benefits you have left in your account. If you need to know your balance but don’t have your last receipt, call the toll-free number 1-866-386-3071 on the back of your Direction Card. You can also access your information online.  

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit an application to your County Department of Job and Family Services. You may also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website. Monthly benefit amounts are based on household size, expenses and sometimes resources.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. All cardholders can call the Ohio Direction Card customer service number on the back of their card six days before the first of each month to find out when their benefits will become available.

Here’s the Ohio Direction Card deposit schedule for July 2022:

Case number ends inBenefits available
0July 2nd
1July 4th
2July 6th
3July 8th
4July 10th
5July 12th
6July 14th
7July 16th
8July 18th
9July 20th

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

