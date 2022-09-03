Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022

Josephine Nesbit

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program and benefits are paid out monthly via EBT cards.

Your Alabama EBT card can be used just like a debit card at checkout at participating locations in stores and online. Look for the Quest logo at grocery stores and some retail locations. You can also use your EBT card at farmers’ markets that are authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To find out where you can use your Alabama SNAP benefits, check the USDA’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept SNAP benefits, visit here.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are based on income and household size,  which are determined by regulations issued by the USDA. According to the Alabama DHR, the average monthly benefit is about $121.

To apply for Alabama SNAP benefits, you can visit MyDHR to create an account and fill out the online application. You can also call or write the local Food Assistance Office and an application will be sent to you, or you can visit the office and get an application and complete it while you are there. There’s the option of printing an application from the Food Assistance Division website and either faxing, mailing or taking the signed application to your county office, as well.

There’s also the Alabama Elderly Simplified Application Project, which is a SNAP application process for households where all members are age 60 or older and have no earned income in the month of application.

Alabama SNAP benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of every month, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here’s the Alabama SNAP deposit schedule for September 2022:

Case number ends in:Benefits available:
00-04Sept. 4th
05-09Sept. 5th
10-14Sept. 6th
15-19Sept. 7th
20-24Sept. 8th
25-29Sept. 9th
30-34Sept. 10th
35-39Sept. 11th
40-44Sept. 12th
45-49Sept. 13th
50-54Sept. 14th
55-59Sept. 15th
60-64Sept. 16th
65-69Sept. 17th
70-74Sept. 18th
75-79Sept. 19th
80-84Sept. 20th
85-89Sept. 21st
90-94Sept. 22nd
95-99Sept. 23rd

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

