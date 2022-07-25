Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamp Benefits for August 2022

SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is in charge of SNAP in the rest of the state.

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which can be used to purchase most food items at grocery stores as well as some other retail locations and farmers markets. You can also shop for fresh produce and groceries online at participating stores.

To check your eligibility for SNAP outside of NYC, you must apply for benefits. You can apply for New York SNAP through myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail or fax the SNAP application to your local department of social services. If you live in New York City, you can apply through the online portal ACCESS HRA. You can also pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center or call the NYC Infoline at 718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

SNAP in New York has two different schedules. Outside of NYC, benefits are sent out over the first nine days of every month based on the last digit of your case number.

Here is the August payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case Number Ending in: Deposit Date
0 or 1 August 1st
2 August 2nd
3 August 3rd
4 August 4th
5 August 5th
6 August 6th
7 August 7th
8 August 8th
9 August 9th

In NYC, benefits are sent out during the first two weeks of each month, excluding Sundays and holidays, based on the last digit of your case number. The actual dates change from one month to the next, but the city’s SNAP agency publishes a six-month schedule showing the exact dates for each month. You can check your current schedule by phone at 888-328-6399. You will need to provide your 19-digit card number.

Here is the August SNAP schedule for NYC:

Toe Number Payment Date
0 August 1st
1 August 2nd
2 August 3rd
3 August 4th
4 August 5th
5 August 8th
6 August 9th
7 August 10th
8 August 11th
9 August 12th

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

