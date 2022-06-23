Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for July 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Family after shopping on parking lot. stock photo
vgajic / iStock.com

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission sends out benefits to SNAP accounts once per month which are linked to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most foods, seeds and plants to grow food, excluding food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

To use your Texas Lone Star Card, swipe your card at major grocery store’s or retailer’s payment machine, select “EBT” and enter your PIN. Don’t forget your receipt, which shows the amount left in your SNAP account. You can also check your Lone Star Card balance and view recent card activity through your online account at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Your Texas Lone Star Card can also be used online, but it can’t be used at any store that offers online shopping. Check here for approved online retailers.

SNAP eligibility in Texas is based on household income and resources, and most people between the ages of 16 and 59 must follow work rules. According to Texas work rules, you must be looking for a job or be in an approved work program. If you have a job, you cannot quit without a good reason.

Texas has a program that simplifies the SNAP application process for households in which all members are either older adults (age 60 and older) or people with disabilities, called Texas Simplified Application Project (TSAP). The program provides three years of benefits instead of six months.

The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number and benefits are deposited onto Lone Star Cards over 15 days, beginning on the 1st of the month.

Here is the July SNAP schedule for Texas Lone Star Card benefits:

SNAP EDG # Ends InBenefits Available
0July 1st
1July 3rd
2July 5th
3July 6th
4July 7th
5July 9th
6July 11th
7July 12th
8July 13th
9July 15th

Your EDG number can be found on the TF0001 form the HHSC sent you saying that you’re eligible for SNAP benefits. If you can’t find it, call 800-777-7328.

