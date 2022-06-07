Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Does Sprouts Farmers Market Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Family Returning Home From Shopping Trip Using Plastic Free Bags Unpacking Groceries In Kitchen.
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

SNAP is a federal program administered and operated at the state level, giving food-purchasing power to low-income households across the U.S. Sprouts Farmers Market accepts SNAP EBT cards as payment for in-store grocery purchases on eligible SNAP items.

See: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Find: Best States for Eviction Assistance

Sprouts is a supermarket chain offering a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods and dairy products. Although Sprouts does accept SNAP, your EBT card may only be used to purchase:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

POLL: Do You Think the Baby Formula Shortage Will End Soon?

Sprouts only accepts SNAP EBT for in-store purchases, not online or catering orders, reports First Quarter Finance.

Your EBT card works just like a regular credit or debit card. After shopping in-store, swipe your EBT card through the card reader and enter your PIN to pay for your eligible items. If you’re purchasing items that don’t qualify for SNAP or if you don’t have enough funds in your SNAP account, you’ll need to pay for those with a separate form of payment.

Make Your Money Work for You

To return items, Sprouts Farmers Market policies state that a refund will be made to your EBT card, but your receipt and original card are required. 

Sprouts stores are located in 23 states throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southern, Midwestern and Western U.S.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.