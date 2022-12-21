Budget Hack: This Holiday Cleaning Trick Helps You Prep for Less (and Leave a Festive Aroma)

Vesnaandjic / iStock.com

Cleaning the house isn’t just a dreaded chore, but can also be an expensive one. In 2021, the average U.S. household spent $178.45 on laundry and cleaning supplies, according to Statista. Fortunately, there’s a great hack to spruce up your place that might not cost anything this time of year: pine vinegar cleaner.

Snow Removal and Other Shared Winter Expenses With Neighbors: Who Is Responsible?

Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

With this DIY solution, you can clean your windows, remove limescale from your showers, degrease your kitchen stove, and basically do whatever else you’d do with a bottle of Windex or multipurpose cleaner.

All you need is a (real) Christmas tree (or wreath), some white vinegar, a mason jar (as many as you’d like, depending on how much you wish to make), and a spray bottle.

Because of its highly acidic nature, white vinegar is powerful enough to disintegrate mineral deposit, dirt, grease, grime and bacteria. Basically, it’s a germ-killing machine. Trouble is, you can smell its nose-pinching odor from a mile away and not in a good way. This hack takes care of that problem.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here’s what you need to do:

Pick branches from a Christmas tree or wreath. The tree or wreath should still be moist and green. Aim for the freshest, most aromatic parts. Soak them in vinegar in an airtight mason jar, or in multiple ones if you have them and are looking to make a big batch. Soak the branches for as long as possible — at least two weeks. So yes, you’ll want to get started right away. Once the vinegar liquid is a dark green color, it’s ready to be transferred into the empty spray bottle.

See: 8 Best Last-Minute Dollar Store Christmas BuysLive Richer Podcast: Tips To Stay on Budget This Christmas

You might still catch a glimpse of that vinegary smell in the concoction. Consider adding a couple drops of essential oil to help take off the edge. Bergamot and cedarwood, for instance, tend to pair well with pine.

More From GOBankingRates