The Impact of COVID-19 on Holiday Spending for the Past Year

Like America’s businesses, the coronavirus affected every holiday differently. Some suffered predictably terrible losses, while others remained neutral or even benefited from the crisis. A holiday’s place on the calendar had a lot to do with whether it went boom or bust, but each holiday’s themes and customs played a role, too. The big, wild parades of St. Patrick’s Day, for example, were simply not possible, but the masses spent way more money on pricey gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Related: Unexpected Places To Buy Valentine’s Day Gifts

Using data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and other sources, GOBankingRates examined if and how America’s spending habits varied during each major holiday throughout the last year. This is how the virus changed the way America celebrated over the last year — and how Americans spent their money while celebrating.