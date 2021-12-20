Don’t be a Grinch, Grab These Gifts from Target For The Special Someone on Your List

MesquitaFMS / Getty Images

It’s not too late to get a loved one a special gift before the holidays. Target still has some of the year’s hottest items in stock that you can get either through in-store pickup or curbside using Target’s Drive Up option.

See: Still Shopping? Best Buy’s ‘Last-Second Savings Event’ Has Something For Everyone On Your List

Find: Walmart Last Minute Shopping: Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 20 for Christmas Delivery

Target has also extended its store hours. Target officials confirmed with USA Today that most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight through Dec. 23. Stores are still open on Dec. 24 but hours can vary by location.

Keep an eye out for these deals on some of the top gifts of the season at Target:

Gifts for Him

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $69.99 (down from $89.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player and Alexa Voice Remote 2nd Generation: $29.99 (down from $49.99)

Make Your Money Work for You

Gifts for Her

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $99.99 (down from $129.99)

Winter Accessories Cashmere and Leather Collection – A New Day: $20 – $28 (down from $25 – $35)

Gifts for Kids

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition with Parental Controls: $34.99 (down from $59.99)

Jetson Sync All-Terrain Dynamic Sound Hoverboard: $134.00 (down from $159.99)

Gifts for Teens

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS: $169.99 (down from $199.99)

Beats Solo Wireless Headphones: $99.99 (down from $199.99)

Hard to Shop For

Monopoly Game Target Edition: $18.74 (down from $24.99)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa: $29.99 (down from $49.99)

Gifts for Foodies

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer 3qt: $54.99 (down from $99.99)

Dash Mini Waffle Maker: $10 (down from $12.99)

See: DIY Gifts To Save You Big Money This Holiday Season

Find: Tips for Finding Affordable Last-Minute Gifts

For more gift and money-saving ideas, check out our holiday guide.

More from GoBankingRates: