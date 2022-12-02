Food Stamps 2022: Items You Can Buy for Christmas This Year

Christmas is an expensive time of year for many families, leaving many to wonder how much they can afford to spend on gifts and meals. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, can help expand the food budget of many low-income Americans this holiday season. Food stamps may not be able to get you everything on your Christmas dinner list, but they can certainly help.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food stamps can be used to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Non-eligible items include non-food items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins and supplements and foods that are hot at the point of sale (unless your state participates in the Restaurant Meals Program).

A 2020 YouGov poll asked 1,140 Americans to choose the better of two Christmas foods, and the top pick was roast potatoes (76%) followed by mashed potatoes (75%), turkey (73%), bread or rolls (70%) and stuffing or dressing (70%). While Christmas dinner looks different for everyone, the traditional Christmas meal typically includes a roasted root vegetable, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls and the turkey or ham centerpiece.

If you’re wondering what Christmas dinner items your food stamps will cover, here’s an overview:

Christmas Dinner Food

Turkey

Ham

Package or box of stuffing mix

Canned cranberry sauce or fresh cranberries

Any variety of canned, instant or fresh potatoes

Box of scalloped potatoes

Canned, frozen or fresh fruits and vegetables

Box of macaroni and cheese or pasta and cheese

Rolls

Butter

Eggs

Christmas Dessert Food

Baked goods, such as muffins, cakes and cookies

Fruitcake

Pies

Gingerbread house kit

Christmas Drinks

Eggnog

Soda pop, iced tea, sports drinks, energy drinks (with “Nutrition Facts” label), water

Fruit punch

Mixers for alcoholic beverages

Snacks

Chips, crisps, sticks or straws

Cheese

Snack mixes

Crackers

Pretzels

Popcorn

Additional Items

Spices and seasonings

Baking soda and baking powder

Sugar, honey, molasses, maple syrup, corn syrup

How far your food stamps can go depends on your monthly benefit amount and where you’re shopping — and you can always opt for cheaper alternatives.

