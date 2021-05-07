33 Mother’s Day Sales, Specials and Deals on Flowers, Candy and More
Mother’s Day 2021 falls on May 9, so if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom — or another special mother — it’s time to get shopping. She wouldn’t want you to spend all of your money on her, and you won’t have to, because many businesses offer special deals in honor of the day, including Mother’s Day freebies.
Check out these awesome Mother’s Day sales, specials and deals to celebrate the moms in your life.
Mother’s Day Flowers
Every mom appreciates a beautiful bouquet of flowers. You can save money on blooms with these great discounts.
- 1-800-Flowers.com: A rose assortment and pink hydrangeas are on sale for Mother’s Day.
- Avas Flowers: Save up to 45% off on some lovely Mother’s Day special bouquets with the code FREEDEL20.
- From You Flowers: Enjoy 15% off a variety of Mother’s Day flowers online.
- FTD: Save up to 35% on online orders for your floral gifts.
- ProFlowers.com: Save up to 35% on Mother’s Day favorites.
- Teleflora: Save money by ordering a Deal of the Day bouquet.
Candy and Other Treats
This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to some sweets. Many companies are offering deals on chocolates and other delectable desserts.
- 1-800-Baskets.com: Get at least 20% off select food baskets — including those containing sweet treats such as Godiva chocolates.
- Ghirardelli: The chocolatier is offering 20% off of chocolates with fruits and nuts.
- Lindt: The Swiss chocolate maker is offering free ground shipping on orders of $75 or more with code FREESHIP75.
- Mrs. Fields: Remember all those times Mom baked cookies? Pay it back with a batch yourself. You can take up to 40% off selected items in Mrs. Fields’ Mother’s Day collection.
- TCBY: Take mom out for some frozen yogurt. TCBY is offering the first 6 ounces free, served in either a small cup or on a cone.
Mother’s Day Meals
No Mother’s Day is complete without brunch, lunch or dinner with family. Check out these Mother’s Day restaurant specials for 2021.
- Chili’s: The restaurant has added a 6-ounce sirloin steak and a lunch-sized portion of chicken fajitas to its three for $10 menu on Mother’s Day. The special includes a starter and non-alcoholic beverage as is good for to-go orders only.
- Cracker Barrel: Order the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket To-Go and receive a free $10 bonus gift card for Mom.
- Fleming’s Steakhouse: Fleming’s is serving a special 3-course Mother’s Day menu featuring filet mignon paired with crab-stuffed shrimp- or lobster tail scampi. A children’s 3-course menu is available, too.
- Mimi’s Cafe: Mom shouldn’t have to cook, so why not take a delicious meal to her? Mimi’s is offering a to-go brunch — or lunch or dinner — for Mom to enjoy at home.
- Morton’s Steakhouse: If you’re in the mood for an extravagant brunch this Mother’s Day, Morton’s is featuring a steak-and-lobster special starting at $79.
- Roy’s: Roy’s Restaurant is serving a two-course Hawaiian-inspired brunch menu, featuring blackened salmon with roasted red potatoes, sautéed spinach and caper lime butter sauce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Shoney’s: Mom gets a free slice of strawberry pie with the purchase of the Fresh Food Bar or an entree.
- TCBY: Moms get their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free.
- Wienerschnitzel: When you’re hungry again after Mother’s Day brunch, take Mom to dinner. Moms get a chili dog, small fries and a small soda for free on May 9.
Other Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Mother’s Day has been celebrated officially in the United States for more than a century. Carry on the tradition by getting a gift to show how much you care, but make your mother proud by saving money while you do it. Consider these Mother’s Day gift ideas if you want mom to enjoy your present long after May 9.
- Alex and Ani: Enjoy buy two, get one free specials on select bangle bracelets.
- Bling Jewelry: Use coupon code GET10 to take $10 off on orders of $50 or more through May 10.
- Blue Nile: The company says it has the perfect jewelry or other gift for Mom and is offering up to 50% off when you use the code MOM2021.
- Elizabeth Arden: The makeup retailer is offering five complimentary gifts with any purchase of $75 or more using code GLAM at checkout.
- HoMedics: This store offers spa and beauty treatment items that’ll help your mom relax. And with up to 25% off gifts for Mom, your budget will feel relaxed. Plus, shipping is free with a purchase of at least $50 — and you get 10 free masks.
- Jewlr: Check out these gleaming wares that are up to 60% off for Mother’s Day shopping.
- JCPenney: Take an extra 25% off of select fine and fashion jewelry for Mom with code GREATMOM through May 10.
- Macy’s: The department store is offering 25% off on Michael Kors clothing and accessories through May 24.
- Hurom: Take up to 30% off juicers and enjoy free shipping.
- Kay Jewelers: Take up to 69% off jewelry the special mother in your life will love.
- Nordstrom: The retailer always offers free shipping and returns. And if you have a Nordstrom card and live in a specific area, your gift will arrive in two days.
- PalmBeach Jewelry: The jeweler is currently offering up to $70 off sitewide with the promo code TAKE70.
- Zales: Save up to 68% on Mother’s Day specials for a limited time. No coupon code needed.
Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.
Last updated: May 7, 2021. Deals are subject to change.