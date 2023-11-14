Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Thanksgiving Savings: 99 Cents Only Stores Offering Turkeys for 99 Cents on Nov. 15 — But There’s a Catch

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
99 Cents Only store delivery truck unloading at receiving dock stock photo
Michael Vi / iStock.com

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with food inflation hitting many Americans’ wallets, finding ways to cut costs are always welcomed. And now, some stores are offering slashed prices on the feast’s centerpiece to help you save.

Enter the 99-cent turkey at 99 Cents Only Stores — an offer which will be hard to beat — that is, if you can get your hands on it.

The one-day only offer is valid for the first 50 customers — one per household — entering participating stores on Nov. 15, who will receive a wristband to buy a frozen whole turkey — at least 14 pounds — for 99.99 cents, according to a 99 Cents Only Stores announcement.

There is one catch, however. For unlucky customers (or lucky vegetarians) who visit locations without freezer space — and, hence, not part of the turkey promotion — they will instead “have the chance to snag a Super Sides bag for 99 cents.” Super Sides bags have a $15 value and will be available in stores without freezer space, including 12 locations in California, as well as stores in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

Make Your Money Work for You

Other stores are joining in on the cheap or free turkey bandwagon. For instance, ABC News reported that at ShopRite, shoppers who buy at least $400 can get a free turkey — up to 21 pounds — until Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

And for Giant supermarket customers, 400 membership points can be redeemed for a free turkey up to 20 pounds.

Meanwhile, Target said that it is offering deals that will help you make a full Thanksgiving meal for just $25. The Thanksgiving feast serves four for under $25, including turkey at less than $1 per pound, an assortment of sides and desserts under $5 and more.

While food-at-home prices (your groceries) have increased 2.1% in the past year, by comparison, prices of turkey have jumped 7.2% in the past 12 months, and 1.2% in the past month, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released Nov. 14.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Comparing Side Gigs/Saving Advice

Best Ways To Save Money for 2023

Related Content

9 Cheap Furniture Items That Make Your House Look Rich

Saving Money

9 Cheap Furniture Items That Make Your House Look Rich

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Should Never Buy at Trader Joe’s

Shopping

8 Things You Should Never Buy at Trader Joe's

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tesla, Toyota, Ford or Chevy: Which EVs and Hybrids Are the Best Buy for the Money?

Saving Money

Tesla, Toyota, Ford or Chevy: Which EVs and Hybrids Are the Best Buy for the Money?

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Target Black Friday Deals Under $100

Shopping

10 Target Black Friday Deals Under $100

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Costco

Shopping

4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Costco

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Never Buy at Discount Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Never Buy at Discount Stores

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Allowing SNAP Use Online Since 2020 Reduced Food Insecurity, New Research Concludes

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Allowing SNAP Use Online Since 2020 Reduced Food Insecurity, New Research Concludes

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Unplug These 8 Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Winter

Saving Money

Unplug These 8 Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Winter

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Target Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Shopping

8 Target Essentials You Shouldn't Buy Anywhere Else

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Shopping

Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

39 Luxurious Stocking Stuffers Under $100

Saving Money

39 Luxurious Stocking Stuffers Under $100

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 New Cars That Are No Longer Affordable for the Average Buyer

Saving Money

6 New Cars That Are No Longer Affordable for the Average Buyer

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: What To Do When Your Spouse Has a Spending Problem

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: What To Do When Your Spouse Has a Spending Problem

November 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Tricks To Earn Significant Cash Back With Ibotta

Shopping

11 Tricks To Earn Significant Cash Back With Ibotta

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!