Walmart’s Pre-Black Friday Sales Continue – Grab These Deals Now Through Nov. 14

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Smiling young girl receiving a present from her parents.
RgStudio / Getty Images

Just like last year, Walmart is starting to offer its Black Friday savings early … very early. Santa has not yet made his appearance on 34th Street, but you can increase the chances that you’ll find the gifts your loved one wants by shopping now.

The second of Walmart’s three separate Black Friday events started online Nov. 10 and will continue through Nov. 14, with deals rolling out in stores on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time (or when the store near you opens.)

These items are all “while supplies last,” and include coveted electronics at steep discounts, so you’ll want to make your list and shop fast.

Electronics

  • HP 15.6″ Intel Core i3 Laptop: $279, down from $399
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.4″: $139, down from $219
  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $89, down from $119
  • Canon All-in-One Printer: $29, down from $40
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System 1.5 Gbps Router + 2 satellites: $149, down from $249
  • Samsung 60″ Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR: $548, down from $849
  • LG Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar: $129, down from $179

Make Your Money Work for You

Toys

  • LEGO Sets: $30, down from $48
  • Barbie Estate 3-in-1 Dreamcamper: $60, down from $90
  • PAW Patrol Transforming Ultimate City Movie Tower: $134.97, down from $149
  • furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn Interactive Plush Light-up Toy: $24.96, down from $29.96

Home

  • Shark EZ Robot Vacuum w. Self-Empty Base: $288, down from $499
  • Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $49, down from $89
  • Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candles: $10, down from $18.88
  • Shark Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick Vacuum: $159, down from $279
  • Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum: $99, down from $199

Fashion/Apparel

  • Wonder Nation Boys 4 – 16 Regular, Husky & Slim Denim: $7.50, down from $9.94
  • Wonder Nation Girls Skinny Jeans: $7.50, down from $9.94
  • Athletic Works Men’s and Big Men’s Fleece Elastic Bottom Sweatpants: $6, down from $7.84

Patio & Garden

  • Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack: $199, down from $349

