Walmart’s Pre-Black Friday Sales Continue – Grab These Deals Now Through Nov. 14

Just like last year, Walmart is starting to offer its Black Friday savings early … very early. Santa has not yet made his appearance on 34th Street, but you can increase the chances that you’ll find the gifts your loved one wants by shopping now.

The second of Walmart’s three separate Black Friday events started online Nov. 10 and will continue through Nov. 14, with deals rolling out in stores on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time (or when the store near you opens.)

These items are all “while supplies last,” and include coveted electronics at steep discounts, so you’ll want to make your list and shop fast.

Electronics

HP 15.6″ Intel Core i3 Laptop: $279, down from $399

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.4″: $139, down from $219

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $89, down from $119

Canon All-in-One Printer: $29, down from $40

NETGEAR Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System 1.5 Gbps Router + 2 satellites: $149, down from $249

Samsung 60″ Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR: $548, down from $849

LG Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar: $129, down from $179

Toys

LEGO Sets: $30, down from $48

Barbie Estate 3-in-1 Dreamcamper: $60, down from $90

PAW Patrol Transforming Ultimate City Movie Tower: $134.97, down from $149

furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn Interactive Plush Light-up Toy: $24.96, down from $29.96

Home

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum w. Self-Empty Base: $288, down from $499

Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $49, down from $89

Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candles: $10, down from $18.88

Shark Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick Vacuum: $159, down from $279

Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum: $99, down from $199

Fashion/Apparel

Wonder Nation Boys 4 – 16 Regular, Husky & Slim Denim: $7.50, down from $9.94

Wonder Nation Girls Skinny Jeans: $7.50, down from $9.94

Athletic Works Men’s and Big Men’s Fleece Elastic Bottom Sweatpants: $6, down from $7.84

Patio & Garden

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack: $199, down from $349

