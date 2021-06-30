The Best Fourth of July Sales: Deals at Best Buy, Home Depot, Wayfair and More

M_a_y_a / Getty Images

The Fourth of July holiday is a great time for fireworks, fun, friends and family — especially this year, with pandemic restrictions easing, allowing us to get together more easily. Most of us are not thinking about shopping over the holiday weekend, but savvy shoppers know that decreased demand can only mean one thing — sales!

If you are looking for bargains over the holiday weekend, read on for a look at some major retailers that are cutting prices to lure shoppers off the beach. Here are some of the categories of products you can save on over the Fourth of July holiday.

Deals on Appliances

If you need a new refrigerator, stove or laundry pair, there are lots of Fourth of July savings for you. Check out these stores’ websites for the best deals.

Best Buy

Best Buy has midsummer savings on major appliances of every kind. Here are the details on some of the ways you can save:

Washers and Dryers

You can save $460 on a Samsung steam washer and dryer pair, or $600 on a Samsung laundry pair with AI technology. You’ll be washing and drying those bathing suits and towels in record time.

You can save $460 on a Samsung steam washer and dryer pair, or $600 on a Samsung laundry pair with AI technology. You’ll be washing and drying those bathing suits and towels in record time. Refrigerators

If you need a new refrigerator to keep all that beer cold, you can save $800 on an LG 23.5-cubic-foot French door counter-depth refrigerator. Or, you can get an Insignia 18.1-cubic-foot top-freezer refrigerator for just $449.99 — just right for a second fridge in the basement or garage.

If you need a new refrigerator to keep all that beer cold, you can save $800 on an LG 23.5-cubic-foot French door counter-depth refrigerator. Or, you can get an Insignia 18.1-cubic-foot top-freezer refrigerator for just $449.99 — just right for a second fridge in the basement or garage. Dishwashers

Looking for a new dishwasher to clean up those messy barbecue plates, pots and pans? Save $100 on an LG 24-inch front-control built-in dishwasher or save $129.01 on a GE front-control dishwasher in stainless steel.

Looking for a new dishwasher to clean up those messy barbecue plates, pots and pans? Save $100 on an LG 24-inch front-control built-in dishwasher or save $129.01 on a GE front-control dishwasher in stainless steel. Free Delivery and Price Matching on Qualifying Products

In addition to big savings on these major appliances, Best Buy is offering 24-month financing on appliance purchases of $999 and up with the My Best Buy Credit Card. You’ll also get free delivery on major appliance purchases of $399 or more. And Best Buy will match competitors’ prices for qualifying products.

Make Your Money Work for You

Home Depot

Home Depot has hot savings on appliances, whether you’re looking to add an extra refrigerator or freezer in the basement or redo your whole kitchen with a complete appliance package. Here’s a look at some of the best deals Home Depot has to offer:

Refrigerators

In the middle of summer, you want to make sure those popsicles stay frozen. Save $1,001 on a Samsung 28-cubic-foot four-door French door refrigerator, or $901 on a GE Profile 27.9-cubic-foot smart four-door French door refrigerator.

In the middle of summer, you want to make sure those popsicles stay frozen. Save $1,001 on a Samsung 28-cubic-foot four-door French door refrigerator, or $901 on a GE Profile 27.9-cubic-foot smart four-door French door refrigerator. Save When You Buy Two or More Appliances

On select appliances, you can save when you buy two or more at Home Depot. Savings range from $50 when you buy two appliances to $700 when you buy six or more. These featured appliances include refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and more from LG, Samsung, GE, Hotpoint and more.

Bargains on Home Decor and Furniture

Most people aren’t thinking about new sofas or dining tables while they’re waiting for those steaks to come off the barbeque. But there are deals to be had if you’re in the market for new furniture or decor for your home.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com is offering free shipping on everything and up to 70% off thousands of items for its Fourth of July sale.

You’ll find Fourth of July decor, like red and blue patio chair cushions; red, white and blue tablecloths; and even American-flag-themed rugs and cornhole games. Plus, you’ll find discounts on furniture, home goods, bedding and bath products, patio furniture and more. And you can order it all right from your beach chair.

Wayfair

Furniture shopping isn’t usually high on the list of favorite Fourth of July activities, so Wayfair is having a big clearance sale to entice you. You’ll save up to 65% on furniture, lighting, bedding, rugs and more.

Perhaps buying a new Bjorn 59-inch rolled arm settee wasn’t on your list of things to do this holiday weekend. But you might change your mind if you knew it was 76% off. That’s right — you can get this solid wood settee, regularly $1,299.99, for $309.99. Or, pay just $349.99 for a Tarun 68-inch linen tuxedo arm sofa, instead of the regular price of $1,699.99.

Make Your Money Work for You

Sales on Mattresses

Shopping for a new mattress is almost no one’s idea of a good time, but saving a lot of money sure can be fun. Some of these Fourth of July bargains will have you sleeping better in more ways than one.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is offering up to 50% off Beautyrest mattresses, along with 12 months special financing. Or, get a new mattress for the guest room by taking up to 50% off Sealy Essentials. Other promotions include a queen bed for the price of a twin, and a free adjustable base with a purchase over $699.

Casper

When you shop for a Casper mattress, pillows or sheets during the Fourth of July holiday, you’ll save. Casper is offering up to 30% off bundles and 15% off mattresses, pillows and sheets. And, you’ll get 10% off everything else.

Tempur-Pedic

If you have your sights set on a high-end Tempur-Pedic mattress, this may be your time to buy. July Fourth savings include $500 off a Tempur-Breeze mattress plus a $300 instant gift when you buy a mattress set.

The bottom line is that if you’re in the market for a big-ticket item, you may find what you’re looking for at a discount price over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In most cases, you can order online and be back to the barbeque before all the hot dogs are gone.

Prices and deals are accurate as of June 28, 2021, and subject to change.