Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Americans Are Fleeing These 10 States To Save Money — Should You?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
It is moving day.
JodiJacobson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The phrase “follow the money” gets new meaning from the millions of Americans who leave their home state every year in the hopes of saving money and making a better life for themselves.

Having tracked migration patterns since 1977, United Van Lines knows a thing or two about household moves and shipments. According to its 46th annual National Movers Study, Americans moved to lower-density and more affordable states in search of lucrative jobs, new retirement residences and to be closer to family in 2022.

The largest percentage of outbound migrations in 2022 occurred in New Jersey (about 67% total outbound and 33% total inbound), Illinois (about 64% and 36%) and New York (about 62% and 38%). It’s surprising that California doesn’t figure in the top five, with its high cost of living, housing and taxes. Forbes, citing United States Postal Service change-of-address data, found that California is the No. 1 state people are fleeing, but it ranks No. 10 in United Van Lines’ study.

Make Your Money Work for You

The pandemic has changed how people work and opened a lot of new opportunities for people to follow the money, often inter-state. People often move to a new state for financial reasons, such as to change jobs, and United’s study supports this claim, revealing that 33% of inbound moves are due to a company transfer or new job. However, family reasons is the primary motivator, with 35% moving to be closer to family. Twenty percent relocate for retirement.

Here are the top ten states people are fleeing, per United Van Lines’ 2022 National Movers Study. To see where your home state ranks in the study, click this interactive map

1. New Jersey – 63.8%

Not as expensive as its New York neighbor, the densely populated state of New Jersey is still a tough place to live if you’re a penny pincher. According to RentCafe, the cost of living is 13% higher than the national average, housing is 31% higher, utilities are 8% higher and groceries and clothing are 4% higher.

Make Your Money Work for You

2. Illinois – 63.8%

In 2022, 63.8% of moves in Illinois were outbound ones. The Chicago Sun-Times, citing Census data, reported that Illinois lost residents about 3.5 times faster than Michigan and Missouri and 1.5 times faster than Indiana from 2020 to 2022.

3. New York – 61.9%

A notoriously costly state to live in, New York led the nation in population loss, losing 180,341 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, per the Hudson Valley Post, citing Census data. Cost of living and getting a new job were the fourth and fifth top reasons that New Yorkers moved out of state, behind wanting to be closer to family, looking for a different lifestyle and desiring a new residence in retirement, according to United Van Lines.

Here are the rest of the top states for outbound moves:

  • 4. Michigan – 57.8%
  • 5. Wyoming – 57.0%  
  • 6. Pennsylvania – 56.8% 
  • 7. Massachusetts – 56.6% 
  • 8. Nebraska – 56.3%
  • 9. Louisiana – 56.0%
  • 10. California – 56.0%

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stop Using These 7 Notorious Apps in 2023: They’re Making You Poor

Savings Advice

Stop Using These 7 Notorious Apps in 2023: They're Making You Poor

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You're Wasting Money

September 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How to Trick Your Brain into Saving Money

Savings Advice

How to Trick Your Brain into Saving Money

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Quickly Cancel Your Uber Pass or Uber One Subscription

Savings Advice

How To Quickly Cancel Your Uber Pass or Uber One Subscription

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Stats Highlighting How Much Money Americans Waste on Nonessentials — Why We Do It and How To Stop

Savings Advice

7 Stats Highlighting How Much Money Americans Waste on Nonessentials -- Why We Do It and How To Stop

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

Savings Advice

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Ways to Safeguard Sudden Wealth

Savings Advice

11 Ways to Safeguard Sudden Wealth

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

American Saving Strategies by Decade: 1920s to 2020s

Savings Advice

American Saving Strategies by Decade: 1920s to 2020s

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Shouldn’t Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Savings Advice

6 Things You Shouldn't Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

1-in-3 Americans Added Nothing To Their Savings This Year: 4 Reasons People Can’t Afford To Save

Savings Advice

1-in-3 Americans Added Nothing To Their Savings This Year: 4 Reasons People Can't Afford To Save

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Must Do If Your Savings Fall Below $10,000

Savings Advice

6 Things You Must Do If Your Savings Fall Below $10,000

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $10,000

Savings Advice

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $10,000

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

Savings Advice

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $5,000

Savings Advice

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $5,000

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!