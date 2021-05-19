The Best Military Discounts for Service Members and Veterans

Although many retailers show appreciation to America’s service members around Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Veterans Day, some retailers reward active-duty and retired service members and their families year-round. A variety of restaurants, auto brands, specialty stores, financial-service providers and more offer discounts that are available when you show your military identification or register in the ID.me or Veterans Advantage systems.

Restaurants

Service members, veterans, and their families can take advantage of military discounts at national chain restaurants and food-related services. Take advantage of these offers now:

House of Jerky: Get a 15% discount on all orders shipped to military APO/FPO addresses. (Not valid on sale or promotional items.)

Get a 15% discount on all orders shipped to military APO/FPO addresses. (Not valid on sale or promotional items.) Omaha Steaks: Veterans Advantage members can save an additional 10% on their purchase.

Veterans Advantage members can save an additional 10% on their purchase. Shoney’s: Military, police, fire or EMT personnel in uniform receive a 15% discount on their order at participating locations.

Military, police, fire or EMT personnel in uniform receive a 15% discount on their order at participating locations. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Active-duty or retired military receive a 10% discount.

Active-duty or retired military receive a 10% discount. Wendy’s: Together with Veterans Advantage, Wendy’s offers eligible military members exclusive deals when they sign up for the WendyMail loyalty program.

Apparel and More

From local shops to national chains, a range of clothing and accessories stores offer special prices and deals for military personnel. Get some great discounts from these participating companies:

Bass Pro Shops : Eligible military members receive a 5% discount every day.

: Eligible military members receive a 5% discount every day. Champion: Military personnel and veterans get 10% off.

Military personnel and veterans get 10% off. Big 5 Sporting Goods: All active-duty and reserve military, plus veterans, receive a 10% discount.

All active-duty and reserve military, plus veterans, receive a 10% discount. Foot Locker: Qualified military personnel can get a 15% discount off most online and in-store purchases.

Qualified military personnel can get a 15% discount off most online and in-store purchases. Michaels: Get 15% off your purchase — including sale items — every day with a military ID.

Get 15% off your purchase — including sale items — every day with a military ID. MLBshop.com: Military personnel and first responders, along with their spouses and immediate family, get a 15% discount.

Military personnel and first responders, along with their spouses and immediate family, get a 15% discount. NBA Store: Military service members receive a 15% discount on their order.

Military service members receive a 15% discount on their order. Nike: Receive a 10% discount at Nike.com and at Nike stores as an eligible military member, spouse or dependent.

Receive a 10% discount at Nike.com and at Nike stores as an eligible military member, spouse or dependent. NFL Shop: All eligible military personnel, spouses and dependents enjoy a 15% discount when purchasing products on NFLShop.com.

All eligible military personnel, spouses and dependents enjoy a 15% discount when purchasing products on NFLShop.com. Under Armour: For eligible military personnel and veterans, the sports retailer offers a 20% discount with verification.

Auto

Many major auto dealers offer exclusive specials and savings to military members and veterans. Check out what’s available:

Ford: All eligible military personnel receive $500 bonus cash on select vehicles.

All eligible military personnel receive $500 bonus cash on select vehicles. General Motors: Active-duty military members, retirees and veterans receive discounts of $500 to $1,000 on select vehicles. (Veterans eligible only through June 1.)

Active-duty military members, retirees and veterans receive discounts of $500 to $1,000 on select vehicles. (Veterans eligible only through June 1.) Nissan: Get $500 in savings as an active-duty or retired military member, reservist or veteran within two years of active duty. The discount can be combined with other incentives.

Armed Forces Education and Child Care

Members of the armed forces can save money on a range of products and services related to education and child care. In some cases, you can even save on educational services for yourself:

Cultural Care Au Pair: The care company offers a $75 registration fee waiver and a $1,000 program fee discount to active-duty military members and veterans.

The care company offers a $75 registration fee waiver and a $1,000 program fee discount to active-duty military members and veterans. KinderCare Learning Centers: All eligible military personnel get reduced tuition rates at 1,400 centers nationwide.

All eligible military personnel get reduced tuition rates at 1,400 centers nationwide. Tutor.com: Provided by the U.S. Department of Defense and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, U.S. military and their eligible dependents receive free online tutoring and homework help.

Theme Parks and Entertainment

From local theaters to giant theme parks, entertainment venues of all kinds offer discounts for military men and women. Here’s where to have more fun for less:

Busch Gardens: All eligible military personnel and up to three of their dependents receive one free admission per year to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Sesame Place.

All eligible military personnel and up to three of their dependents receive one free admission per year to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Sesame Place. Cinemark: Go see a movie for less with a government-issued military ID. Contact your nearest Cinemark theater to find out exact discount days, rates and times.

Go see a movie for less with a government-issued military ID. Contact your nearest Cinemark theater to find out exact discount days, rates and times. Knott’s Berry Farm: Active, retired and veteran U.S. military personnel may receive free admission to Knott’s Berry Farm for themselves and one guest on select Military Tribute Days. (This program is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Active, retired and veteran U.S. military personnel may receive free admission to Knott’s Berry Farm for themselves and one guest on select Military Tribute Days. (This program is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.) Legoland: Active-duty military members receive one free admission ticket at Legoland Florida Resort. Also, discounts of between 10% and 25% are available for veterans, non-active military and military families.

Active-duty military members receive one free admission ticket at Legoland Florida Resort. Also, discounts of between 10% and 25% are available for veterans, non-active military and military families. Massage Envy: At participating locations, all active-duty military personnel can join Massage Envy at a savings. Ask for details at the local franchise.

At participating locations, all active-duty military personnel can join Massage Envy at a savings. Ask for details at the local franchise. National Park Service: Get free entrance into national parks across the U.S. with the free annual pass for U.S. military, veterans and Gold Star families.

Get free entrance into national parks across the U.S. with the free annual pass for U.S. military, veterans and Gold Star families. Showcase Cinemas: All active-duty military members and their dependents can receive discounts on movie prices. Get a general admission ticket for $7.50 and bargain matinee, children and senior tickets for $5.50.

All active-duty military members and their dependents can receive discounts on movie prices. Get a general admission ticket for $7.50 and bargain matinee, children and senior tickets for $5.50. Universal Studios Hollywood: Discounted ticket prices are available for all active-duty and retired military personnel all year with a valid military or U.S. government I.D. at time of purchase. Tickets available in advance only at military ticket offices. Military rates are not available at the Universal Studios Hollywood box office.

Discounted ticket prices are available for all active-duty and retired military personnel all year with a valid military or U.S. government I.D. at time of purchase. Tickets available in advance only at military ticket offices. Military rates are not available at the Universal Studios Hollywood box office. Walt Disney World: Eligible personnel enjoy discounted rates on a four-day or five-day Disney Military Promotional Ticket through Dec. 17, 2021.

Insurance and Financial Services

Service members can score steep discounts on financial, tax, and insurance products and related services. Get your finances in order with these offers:

Bank of America: Eligible military members can receive an interest rate reduction for a home loan, line of credit, installment contract or credit card.

Eligible military members can receive an interest rate reduction for a home loan, line of credit, installment contract or credit card. FedEx: USAA members can save up to 36 percent on select FedEx Express international shipping and up to 28 percent on select FedEx Express domestic services.

USAA members can save up to 36 percent on select FedEx Express international shipping and up to 28 percent on select FedEx Express domestic services. Geico: If eligible, enjoy up to 15% off your total insurance premium if you are an active-duty military member, retired from the military, National Guard member or reservist.

If eligible, enjoy up to 15% off your total insurance premium if you are an active-duty military member, retired from the military, National Guard member or reservist. TaxSlayer: Active-duty military personnel can file their federal tax return at no cost.

Active-duty military personnel can file their federal tax return at no cost. Travelers: Members of PenFed Credit Union could save an average of $604 on auto insurance.

Mobile and Tech Companies

From hardware and software to monthly payment plans, some mobile and technology companies offer deep discounts to service members. Start saving today with these deals:

Apple: A 10% discount is available on Apple products and accessories to active-duty and veteran members of the U.S. military, National Guard and reserves. The discount extends to immediate family members in the same household.

A 10% discount is available on Apple products and accessories to active-duty and veteran members of the U.S. military, National Guard and reserves. The discount extends to immediate family members in the same household. AT&T: Qualified active-duty military members and veterans can receive 25% off their monthly service charge on specific plans.

Qualified active-duty military members and veterans can receive 25% off their monthly service charge on specific plans. Boost Mobile: Boost will temporarily suspend service and service charges under the Deployed Military Program while reserving the phone number until the service member returns.

Boost will temporarily suspend service and service charges under the Deployed Military Program while reserving the phone number until the service member returns. Samsung: Active military personnel in all branches of the service, their families and veterans can receive up to 30% off phones and other products on Samsung.com.

Active military personnel in all branches of the service, their families and veterans can receive up to 30% off phones and other products on Samsung.com. Microsoft: The company offers active, former and retired military members and their families up to 10% off select products and services.

The company offers active, former and retired military members and their families up to 10% off select products and services. T-Mobile: All U.S. military and veterans receive 50% off the monthly fee for family plans.

Hotel and Travel

Active-duty personnel and veterans can land big deals on train, plane and bus tickets. Take advantage of these military fares, and don’t forget to book a hotel with a discount to enjoy when you arrive at your destination. These companies offer some of the best discounts for military members and veterans:

Amtrak: Active-duty military personnel, their spouses and dependents can receive a 10% percent discount on the many fare prices on most Amtrak trains, as well as permission for uniformed military personnel to skip to the front of ticket lines. This offer doesn’t apply to non-Acela business class, first-class travel or sleeping accommodations.

Active-duty military personnel, their spouses and dependents can receive a 10% percent discount on the many fare prices on most Amtrak trains, as well as permission for uniformed military personnel to skip to the front of ticket lines. This offer doesn’t apply to non-Acela business class, first-class travel or sleeping accommodations. Best Western Hotels & Resorts: Military members can book rooms at or below the per diem rate along with enrollment in an upgraded rewards program.

Military members can book rooms at or below the per diem rate along with enrollment in an upgraded rewards program. Greyhound: Veterans Advantage card members receive 10% off tickets purchased online or at a Greyhound station.

Veterans Advantage card members receive 10% off tickets purchased online or at a Greyhound station. Hilton Hotels & Resorts: Active-duty and retired military members receive a discounted room rate at participating Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Search by the military base, government building or local attraction to check availability and view exact discounted room rates.

Active-duty and retired military members receive a discounted room rate at participating Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Search by the military base, government building or local attraction to check availability and view exact discounted room rates. Motel 6: Active and retired service members receive up to a 10% discount.

Active and retired service members receive up to a 10% discount. National Car Rental: Military members receive a discount for both business and leisure travel.

Military members receive a discount for both business and leisure travel. Red Roof Inn: Active military members and their loved ones can enjoy 10% off their room. A 20% discount is available to those carrying a VetRewards card.

Active military members and their loved ones can enjoy 10% off their room. A 20% discount is available to those carrying a VetRewards card. Sandals: Take advantage of an additional 10% savings on top of current promotions when you book a Sandals luxury all-inclusive vacation.

Take advantage of an additional 10% savings on top of current promotions when you book a Sandals luxury all-inclusive vacation. United Airlines: Veterans Advantage members receive 5% off many tickets for United- and United Express-operated flights purchased on United.com for itineraries that originate in the U.S. or Canada.

Taylor Bell contributed to the reporting for this article.