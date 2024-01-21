Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

5 Must-Read Books on Frugal Living

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Three generation family is putting coins into piggy bank together.
fotostorm / iStock/Getty Images

Frugal living is a lifestyle choice that focuses on simplicity, mindfulness in spending, and maximizing value. If you’re seeking guidance and inspiration in this area, books can be a wealth of resources. Here are five must-read books that offer practical advice on frugal living.

‘The Millionaire Next Door’ by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko

This classic book analyzes the common traits of millionaires who have accumulated wealth through frugality and smart financial planning. Stanley and Danko provide insight into the habits of individuals who have succeeded in building wealth, not through high earnings, but through disciplined spending and saving.

This book breaks the stereotype of the flashy millionaire. Instead, the authors present a portrait of millionaires as individuals who live below their means, invest wisely, and prioritize financial security over showing off wealth.

‘Your Money or Your Life’ by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez

Your Money or Your Life is a transformative guide that aims to change how readers perceive money and life. The book presents a nine-step program that teaches readers to live deliberately and meaningfully with their finances.

Robin and Dominguez emphasize the importance of understanding the true impact of your spending, saving, and investing decisions, both on your personal life and on the environment. This book is ideal for those who want to align their financial practices with their values and seek a purposeful approach to money management.

Make Your Money Work for You

‘The Complete Tightwad Gazette’ by Amy Dacyczyn

Amy Dacyczyn’s The Complete Tightwad Gazette brings together all her newsletters into one comprehensive volume. It’s a collection of practical tips, creative ideas, and frugal wisdom.

From tips on cutting grocery bills to making your own cleaning supplies, this book offers many strategies for saving money in every aspect of life. Dacyczyn’s approach is not just about pinching pennies; it’s about making smart choices that align with a sustainable and self-sufficient lifestyle.

‘The Simple Path to Wealth’ by J.L. Collins

J.L. Collins provides straightforward advice on investing and personal finance with a focus on achieving financial independence. This book is a great resource for those who are intimidated by investing topics.

Collins simplifies complex financial concepts and illustrates how maintaining a frugal lifestyle can lead to accumulating wealth over time. He advocates for low-cost investment strategies and provides guidance on avoiding debt, living below one’s means, and investing in index funds.

‘Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living’ by Elizabeth Willard Thames

Elizabeth Willard Thames, known for her popular blog Frugalwoods, shares her journey to financial independence in this engaging memoir. She narrates how she and her husband achieved their dream of retiring to a homestead in the woods by embracing extreme frugality.

This book is part memoir, part practical guide. There are actionable tips on reducing expenses, redefining necessities, and building a life that prioritizes true happiness over material possessions.

Make Your Money Work for You

Takeaway

These books offer diverse perspectives and practical strategies for anyone looking to embrace a more frugal, financially savvy lifestyle. Whether you’re a beginner or well on the path toward frugal living, these reads provide valuable insights and inspiration to help you on your journey.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Get more Savings Advice

Related Content

5 Things To Start Doing To Be More Frugal in 2024

Savings Advice

5 Things To Start Doing To Be More Frugal in 2024

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Never Pay Full Price for These 5 Big Purchases

Savings Advice

Experts: Never Pay Full Price for These 5 Big Purchases

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Everyday Products You Don’t Have To Keep Buying New

Savings Advice

8 Everyday Products You Don't Have To Keep Buying New

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Cruises Frugal Travelers Are Booking for 2024

Savings Advice

9 Cruises Frugal Travelers Are Booking for 2024

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Antiques in Your House That Are Probably Worthless and You Should Consider Getting Rid Of

Savings Advice

12 Antiques in Your House That Are Probably Worthless and You Should Consider Getting Rid Of

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Interesting Frugal Hacks Everyone Should Know in 2024

Savings Advice

7 Interesting Frugal Hacks Everyone Should Know in 2024

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Easy Ways To Save $20,000 on Your Salary in One Year

Savings Advice

8 Easy Ways To Save $20,000 on Your Salary in One Year

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Living Tips Boomers Should Focus On in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Living Tips Boomers Should Focus On in 2024

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Women Spend Money On More Than Men — And How Much It Costs Them

Savings Advice

6 Things Women Spend Money On More Than Men -- And How Much It Costs Them

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is Living Alone Too Expensive for Gen Z? 5 Ways To Save for Your Own Place

Savings Advice

Is Living Alone Too Expensive for Gen Z? 5 Ways To Save for Your Own Place

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 3 Emergency Fund Mistakes in 2024

Savings Advice

Avoid These 3 Emergency Fund Mistakes in 2024

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Save $100 or More a Month on Your Winter Utility Bills

Savings Advice

6 Ways To Save $100 or More a Month on Your Winter Utility Bills

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

17 Surprising Ways Penny-Pinching Costs You More

Savings Advice

17 Surprising Ways Penny-Pinching Costs You More

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 8 Money Traps That Even Frugal People Fall For

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 8 Money Traps That Even Frugal People Fall For

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!