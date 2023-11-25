Advertiser Disclosure
Rachel Cruze: 7 Grocery Shopping Mistakes That Waste Money

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Grocery shopping is a regular task for most of us, but it’s easy to make mistakes that can lead to wasted food and money. Rachel Cruze highlights seven common errors people make while grocery shopping. By understanding these mistakes, you can shop smarter, save money, and reduce waste.

1. Failing to Take Inventory

Many of us are guilty of not checking our pantries and refrigerators before heading to the store. This oversight is a major contributor to food waste. It’s crucial to take note of what you already have, especially perishable items like dairy products. Remembering what’s in your pantry can prevent unnecessary purchases, save money, and reduce anxiety from overbuying.

2. Not Making a List

Shopping without a list is a recipe for forgetting essential items and buying things you don’t need. Using a list, whether on your phone or a physical one, helps keep you organized and focused. Regularly updating this list can ensure that you’re buying only what’s necessary, ultimately saving time and money.

3. Shopping Out of Order

Shopping without a natural order can lead to frustration and impulse buys. Cruze suggests starting with produce and following a consistent route in the store. This strategy helps in quickly finding what you need and avoiding distractions that can lead to unnecessary purchases.

4. Shopping for One Meal at a Time

Buying ingredients for just one meal can be inefficient and expensive. You’ll get more bang for your buck if you buy versatile ingredients that can be used in multiple meals throughout the week. For instance, purchasing a bulk quantity of a particular meat and using it in various dishes can save both time and money.

5. Being Closed-Minded

Exploring international aisles and trying new ingredients can be both fun and cost-effective. Often, spices and other items in these aisles are cheaper and add variety to your meals. This approach can lead to discovering budget-friendly yet delicious options.

6. Incorrect Snack Shopping

Snacking is an integral part of our diets, and choosing the right snacks is crucial. Rachel advises being mindful of the ingredients in snacks. Opting for healthier, simpler options can be both cost-effective and better for your health. For instance, nuts and dried fruits can be great alternatives to processed snacks.

7. Neglecting Pantry Staples

Investing in pantry staples like large containers of olive oil or spices can be more cost-effective in the long run. While these may cost more upfront, their extended use in multiple meals can lead to overall savings. Bulk buying at stores like Costco can also be a smart move for such items.

The Power of Meal Planning

Cruze’s number one tip for grocery shopping is meal planning. Knowing what to cook each night and shopping accordingly can minimize eating out and ensure you’re only purchasing what you need. Tools like budgeting apps can assist in keeping your grocery spending in check. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can make your grocery shopping more efficient and wallet friendly.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

