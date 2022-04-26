SNAP Recipients in North Dakota Can Get Food Lost in Power Outages Replaced – Here’s How

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Did you lose power in North-Central or Western North Dakota during the weekend of April 23 and 24, 2022? If you lost power for more than four hours, you may have also had food in your refrigerator and freezer spoil.

With the rising prices of meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy, the loss of groceries can really put a strain on your household budget. But SNAP recipients in the state may be able to recuperate their loss by requesting replacement benefits within 10 days of the loss.

You can receive money for all foods reported lost, up to your monthly benefit amount. If you report a loss of $50 in food, and you received $100 in SNAP benefits in April, you will receive $50 in replacement benefits. However, if you report a loss of $150 in food, but your monthly benefit is $100, you will only receive $100 in replacement benefits.

You must report the food loss within 10 days of the incident, which means you have until May 3 or May 4, depending on the date of your power outage, to file the claim.

The WillistonHerald.com recommends that SNAP recipients with questions call the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 800-755-2716.

