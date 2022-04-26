Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

SNAP Recipients in North Dakota Can Get Food Lost in Power Outages Replaced – Here’s How

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of disadvantaged families stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Did you lose power in North-Central or Western North Dakota during the weekend of April 23 and 24, 2022? If you lost power for more than four hours, you may have also had food in your refrigerator and freezer spoil.

With the rising prices of meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy, the loss of groceries can really put a strain on your household budget. But SNAP recipients in the state may be able to recuperate their loss by requesting replacement benefits within 10 days of the loss.

You can receive money for all foods reported lost, up to your monthly benefit amount. If you report a loss of $50 in food, and you received $100 in SNAP benefits in April, you will receive $50 in replacement benefits. However, if you report a loss of $150 in food, but your monthly benefit is $100, you will only receive $100 in replacement benefits.

You must report the food loss within 10 days of the incident, which means you have until May 3 or May 4, depending on the date of your power outage, to file the claim.

The WillistonHerald.com recommends that SNAP recipients with questions call the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 800-755-2716.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

