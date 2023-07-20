11 Luxuries That Are Worth Spending Money On, According to Science

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

A happy life doesn’t always have to involve extravagance, but science suggests that some luxuries can actually contribute to your well-being. Here’s a list of 11 indulgences worth your hard-earned money that may significantly enhance your health, comfort, and overall quality of life.

Related: 7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at CostcoMore: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Quality Lighting

Good lighting can change the atmosphere of a room, influencing your mood and productivity. Invest in warm light bulbs to help promote relaxation and reduce eye strain. LED lamps with adjustable color temperatures can simulate natural light, which can help regulate your sleep-wake cycle.

Healthy Foods

As the saying goes, “you are what you eat.” Splurging on nutrient-rich foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can improve your physical health, boost your immune system, and even enhance your mood. Organic produce, wild-caught fish, or grass-fed meats can be worth the extra cost.

High-quality Bedding

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so it’s worth investing in a good-quality mattress, pillows, and blankets. This can significantly improve your sleep quality, which is linked to better mental health and increased productivity.

Make Your Money Work for You

Fitness Equipment

From top-notch running shoes to a high-quality yoga mat or a gym membership, investing in fitness is an investment in your health. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of various illnesses, improve mental health, and extend lifespan.

Kitchen Tools

Well-made kitchen equipment can make cooking a pleasure rather than a chore. High-quality knives, a good set of pans, or a reliable blender can inspire you to prepare more meals at home, which is often healthier and cheaper in the long run.

Ergonomic Furniture

Be it your office chair or your living room sofa, ergonomically designed furniture can make a significant difference to your comfort and posture, helping prevent backaches and other physical discomforts.

Air Purifiers

Especially in cities or areas with poor air quality, an air purifier can be a good investment for your respiratory health, reducing the risk of allergies and other respiratory conditions.

Books

Whether for pleasure, education, or self-improvement, books are an investment in your mind. Reading can improve your cognitive function, enhance empathy, and reduce stress.

Make Your Money Work for You

Quality Skincare Products

Good skincare is more than a cosmetic concern; it’s a health issue. Invest in quality products tailored to your skin type, and don’t forget a good sunscreen to protect from harmful UV rays.

Houseplants

Not only do they brighten up your space, but houseplants can also improve your home’s air quality and boost your mood. Some studies have even found a connection between caring for plants and reduced stress levels.

Professional Development

From attending workshops to earning certifications, investing in your professional growth can lead to greater job satisfaction and possibly even increased income over time.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

Remember, the key to luxury is not necessarily the price tag but the value it brings to your life. So, the next time you’re contemplating whether to spend on these items, remember what science says about their potential to enhance your well-being.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.