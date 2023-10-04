Advertiser Disclosure
5 Big Ticket Items To Buy in October To Save the Most Money

By David Nadelle
It’s no secret that now is the best time to buy almost anything you’ve been putting off purchasing. As the year winds down, manufacturers are preparing to unleash new models and retailers are eager to offload slow-moving and old inventory.

For many consumers, it might be too early to pick things off of your Christmas gift list, but as Consumer Reports indicated, October is prime time for retailers, who have already started to toast the holiday season with deals, discounts and details of online and in-store sales.

“Target’s Circle Week sale takes place Oct. 1 to 7, Walmart is holding a holiday kickoff sale Oct. 9 to 12, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is Oct. 10 and 11, and Best Buy will have member-exclusive sales all month long,” Consumer Reports detailed.

October is a great time to make significant purchases and save money everywhere, not just at the big box stores. Here are five big ticket items you might consider buying this month to save you the most money.

1. Appliances

October is traditionally a good time to buy appliances, as manufacturers release new models and retailers want to clear out older inventory to make room for them. Look for discounts on refrigerators, stoves and cooktops, washing machines and more.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, retailers often discount cookware, kitchen appliances and kitchenware, too. If you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen items, this is the perfect time to do so.

2. Outdoor Furniture and Grills

When summer ends, retailers often offer significant discounts on outdoor furniture, grills and patio sets. “Grills typically go on sale during specific times of the year, coinciding with seasonal shifts and holidays,” said nutritionist Arianna Foster, editor of Carnivore Style, as quoted by Homes and Gardens.

“One of the best times to find grill sales is during the late summer or early fall, specifically around the Labor Day weekend and the end of the grilling season,” Foster added. “Retailers often offer discounts to clear out their inventory before the colder months when demand tends to decrease.”

3. Mattresses

The best and biggest advertised mattress sales typically happen near President’s Day in February and on the Labor Day weekend at the beginning of September. Many retailers have mattress sales in October, however, likely tied to the change in seasons and back-to-school promotions. If you’ve been considering a new mattress, this could be an opportune time to make a purchase.

4. Snow Blowers

“The best time to buy a snow blower is before the customer needs to use it,” said Christian Bokano of RYOBI Tools, per Reader’s Digest. “Waiting until snow starts to fall could pose challenges, as snow blowers will be very in demand the closer winter gets. Just like any other major weather events, it is always best to plan ahead.”

As is the case with most big ticket items, shopping prior to the season’s start will get you the best savings on the widest selection of blowers. And don’t forget that as gardening season winds down, retailers may offer discounts on gardening tools, outdoor equipment and leaf blowers.

5. Cars

There are few purchases bigger than a new vehicle, and October is often a good time to buy a new car. Dealerships are eager to meet end-of-year sales targets and new models are hitting the lots. You may find special promotions, discounts or incentives to purchase a vehicle during this month.

As always with large purchases, compare prices, do your research and look for the best deals before making any major decisions. The more prepared you are, the better position you will be in to negotiate.

Bonus: Halloween Costumes and Decorations

Halloween items don’t exactly fall under the purview of “big ticket” items, but with Halloween coming in a matter of weeks, now is the time to buy. While elaborate costumes might cost you a pretty penny right now, towards the end of October, retailers often offer significant discounts on getups, decorations and party supplies.

