Save More Money by Comparing Amazon Prime Day (Oct 10-11) Deals Against Target, Walmart and BJs

Jorge Villalba / Getty Images

Amazon’s next Prime Day savings event runs Oct. 10-11, 2023. Expect deep discounts on everything from electronics to high-end beauty products. While there are plenty of sale items to shop, not everything is worth buying during this sale.

GOBankingRates spoke with finance and shopping experts to spotlight some of the best and worst deals to expect this Amazon Prime Day.

Avoid These Amazon Prime Day Deals

Wait to buy items in these product categories, as prices are likely to drop further into the season, according to experts.

Lawn and Garden Items for Fall

It might be tempting to scoop up a firepit for upcoming fall backyard get-togethers. But Vipin Porwal, CEO and consumer savings expert at Smarty urged Prime members to shop around before clicking “buy now.”

Porwal said, “There will be heavy discounts on yard and garden clearance items at home improvement and big box stores as they move inventory for holiday themed products and decorations, so shoppers will want to compare Prime Day deals with these October sales in order to save the most on items such as fire pits, outdoor heaters, and lawn tools and equipment for fall cleanup.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Laptops and Mobile Electronics

If you missed the back-to-school sales on laptops, tablets, and other mobile electronics, you may want to hold off until Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales. That’s when more retailers get in on the action, credit card companies offer bonus rewards and companies slash prices to boost their end-of-year profits. “Historically, Black Friday is when we see the best prices on [electronics],” said Joanie Demer, CEO and co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady.

“Plus, Amazon matches what sales other retailers are having at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, etc. and that’s when we see the prices drop,” she said. “Heads up: I’d probably wait on Apple Watches until Black Friday, to be honest!”

If you can’t wait, Walmart is advertising an Apple Watch SE first-gen for just $149, a 53% savings, The Krazy Coupon Lady recently reported.

Non-Fire Smart TVs

Television sets from top brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung are also likely to dip lower in price as the year rolls along. Manufacturers typically release the newest models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, so they slash prices on the latest models for the winter holiday season.

Make Your Money Work for You

Amazon isn’t always the best place to find the hottest deals on non-Fire TVs, anyway, as Costco, BJ’s and even Best Buy have competitive pricing on bestselling brands.

Toys

Likewise, Demer said, “I’d wait on toy deals, as we usually see the best prices around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

She pointed out, “We didn’t see a lot of hot toy deals during Amazon’s October sale last year.”

Something else to consider: Target releases its 25% off toy coupon in mid-to-late October. “We’re predicting October 15,” Demer told GOBankingRates in an exclusive interview. “You won’t find a better Target toy coupon the rest of the season.”

Best Prime Big Deal Day Bargains

While you wait for toy coupons and TV sales, you can still find a ton of bargains during Amazon’s big October sale. The Krazy Coupon Lady pointed out in a post that Amazon’s Prime Day, which occurs in July, and the Prime Big Deal Days sale are two different events, with the latter event taking place in October.

Both are two-day sales and the offerings are similar. But, as the lead-in to Black Friday and the biggest shopping weekend of the year, October’s Prime Big Deal Days offer a great time to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping — especially on items in the following categories.

Make Your Money Work for You

Amazon Devices

While you may want to wait for other brands of televisions or laptops to drop in price, Amazon products are likely to have some of the lowest prices of the season this October.

“I’d say the Prime Big Deal Days event happening next week will be the best time besides July Prime Day to buy Amazon devices, such as Echo Dots, Ring cameras, and Fire tablets,” Demer said.

For instance, the Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa is already 55% off, reduced from $40 to $18. Further, the Echo Show 15 is 34% off at $184. In the market for a Fire TV? Find a 40-inch HD model for just $179, a savings of 28%. Amazon is already advertising savings of up to 47% off on Fire TVs, 70% on Echo Smart Home Bundles, and 71% on Echo Show Devices.

Small Home Appliances

Whether you want to upgrade your air fryer for holiday entertaining or deep clean your home with a new vacuum, you’re likely to find savings at Amazon in October. “For Prime Big Deals Day, we will see a lot of great deals on Shark, iRobot Roomba, Keurig, and Instant Pot,” Demer told GOBankingRates.

Shark, Ninja and iRobot brands have, indeed, been favorites for past Prime Day deals. Right now, you can snag a Ninja DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-basket air fryer for 44% off, a savings of $80. iRobot Roombas are going for 40% to 60% off. Several Shark vacuums are already discounted, including the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV753 at 43% off, but we can expect even more savings on more models during the event, experts say.

Make Your Money Work for You

Also consider other brands of small home appliances delivering steep savings right now. For instance, you can grab a Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer for 56%, bringing the price to just under $80. The Proscenic P12 cordless vacuum cleaner retails for $400 and is on sale now for $199 — plus a $60 coupon to bring the price to $140.

Cosmetics, Beauty and Personal Care Items

If you’re looking to gather gifts for the holidays or refill your own stock of beauty products, Prime Deal Days represents a good time to do it, said Demer.

“Get ready for beauty deals on brands like Laneige, COSRX, Crest Whitestrips, and Olaplex,” she said.

Some COSRX beauty products and Olexplex hair care items are already showing savings of up to 20%.

Subscribe & Save Household Goods and Snacks

Here’s one surprising product category where you can snag savings during Amazon Prime Deal Day, according to our experts: consumer packaged goods. “I’d be on the lookout for Subscribe & Save coupons on items like protein powder, beauty and personal care, and snacks,” Demer said.

Make Your Money Work for You

“In fact, we could see up to a 50% off coupon on select items,” she hinted. “The best thing about S&S is you can clip the deal and save, but then cancel at any time in a matter of one click.”

Final Note

With all these deals on the horizon, it’s time to get your rewards credit cards ready, set your budget, and go shopping this fall. Remember, most of these sales are available to Prime members only, so you’ll want to make sure your membership is in good standing or sign up in time for the big event.

More From GOBankingRates